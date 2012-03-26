FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 26
#Asia
March 26, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 6 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 26

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, March 26 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories
and press reports that could influence local financial markets
on Monday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES	
    - National Food Authority to accept bids for private sector
rights to import a second batch of 190,000 tonnes of rice, FTI
Complex, Taguig City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> Philippines eyes more local borrowing     	
> Philex eyes mines ahead of Padcal closure 	
> C.bank sees March CPI at 2.2-3.1 pct y/y  	
> Foreign debt down 1.1 pct at end Dec      	
> Belle Corp sees big surge in 5-day volume 	
    	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch  
for their accuracy)	
    - The consortium of Metro Pacific Investments Corp 
and DMCI Holdings Inc wants to get Japanese trading
firm Marubeni Corp as a strategic partner in unlisted
Maynilad Water Services Inc, industry sources said. (PHILIPPINE
DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - The combined income of universal and commercial banks in
the Philippines in 2011 hit 96.16 billion pesos ($2.2 billion),
up 15 percent from the previous year, as increased economic
activity pushed demand for banking services, central bank data
showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - As much as 68 billion pesos in fresh investments are
needed to construct more power distribution facilities and to
rehabilitate and upgrade existing ones to meet the projected
increase in energy demand in the Philippines up to 2019, data
from the government's 2010-2019 Distribution Development Plan
showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - The exposure of banks to the real estate sector,
particularly property loans and investments in bonds issued by
property firms, rose by nearly 20 percent in 2011 to a new
record of 518.6 billion pesos, central bank data showed. (ALL
PAPERS)	
    - The government's budget deficit in February was likely
higher than the gap of 16 billion pesos posted in January,
Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR,
BUSINESSMIRROR)	
    - Investors swamped the 20-billion-peso multi-tranche bond
issue of San Miguel Brewery Inc, highlighting the
market's continued appetite for these types of debt instruments,
deal arranger BDO Capital and Investment Corp said.
(BUSINESSMIRROR)	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
> Global stocks rebound on energy sector      	
> SEAsia Stocks-Firmer; Manila underperforms  	
> Euro holds near 3-wk high, Aussie finds support 	
> Oil rises on drop in Iranian crude exports  	
> Gold rises 1 pct, set to end three-week drop 	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0031 GMT ---------------	
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1397.11      0.31     4.330	
 USD/JPY                 82.65        0.29     0.240	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.2532         --     0.020	
 SPOT GOLD               1666.89      0.29     4.750	
 US CRUDE                106.64      -0.22    -0.240	
 DOW JONES               13080.73     0.27     34.59	
 ASIA ADRS              128.91       0.15      0.19	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
   ($1= 42.96 pesos)	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

