Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 27
#Asia
March 27, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 6 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 27

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, March 27 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories
and press reports that could influence local financial markets
on Tuesday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES	
    - Statistics office to release January imports data, 9:00
a.m. [0100 GMT]	
    - Bureau of Treasury to hold 7-year Treasury bond auction,
1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]   	
    - Euromoney hosts Philippines Investment Forum: The New
Beginning, The Peninsula, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
 > Gold Fields wants more of Philippines' potential 	
 > Sumitomo eyes New Caledonia, Phils for nickel    	
 > Rizal Commercial scores high on valuations       	
 > Manila to sign rice supply deal with Cambodia    	
    	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch  
for their accuracy)	
    - The Budget department said it has released 61 percent, or
1.1 trillion pesos ($25.6 billion), of the 1.8 trillion pesos
national budget for 2012 as of end February. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)  	
    - Philippine National Bank grew its net profit last
year by 34 percent to a record high 4.7 billion pesos as hefty
trading gains complemented a modest rise in net interest income.
(ALL PAPERS)	
    - Infrastructure holding firms Metro Pacific Investments
Corp and DMCI Holdings Inc confirmed they were
holding talks with foreign groups for a possible strategic
investment in water utility Maynilad Water Services Inc. (ALL
PAPERS)	
    - The Philippine stock market is halfway through a bull
market supported by low interest rates and an improved domestic
economic fundamentals that should bring the main index to
a new high of 5,300 to 5,500 by year end, brokerage firm
CitisecOnline.com said. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - The Board of Investments has retained tax incentives to
the energy sector under the 2012 Investments Priorities Plan
provided the sector puts up electricity projects in remote areas
and power plants in Mindanao. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)	
    	
        MARKET NEWS	
> Global stocks rally on Bernanke comments          	
> Brent edges up as Bernanke view weighs on dollar  	
> Gold rises 1.5 pct on renewed US easing hopes     	
> Euro gains vs dlr,yen; Bernanke sparks new QE talk 	
> SEAsia stocks mostly weaker on global growth fears 	
        	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0032 GMT ---------------	
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG 
 S&P 500                       1416.51      1.39      19.40
 USD/JPY                         82.99      0.17       0.14
 US 10YR                          2.26      0.17       0.00
 SPOT GOLD                     1689.31     -0.14      -2.43
 US CRUDE                       107.06      0.03       0.03
 DOW JONES                    13241.63      1.23     160.90
 ASIA ADRS                      130.25      1.04       1.34
 FTSE 100                      5902.70      0.82      47.81
 -------------------------------------------------------------	
   ($1= 42.96 pesos)	
($1 = 42.9700 Philippine pesos)	
	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom, Editing by John Mair)

