FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 29
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 29, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 6 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, March 29 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories
and press reports that could influence local financial markets
on Thursday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES	
    - Central bank to release highlights of March 1 policy
meeting	
    - Central bank to release first-quarter consumer
expectations survey	
    - Makati Business Club holds forum with Tourism Secretary
Ramon Jimenez, Jr., Hotel Intercontinental Manila, 12 noon [0400
GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> Shell unit, Petron say not buying Iran crude    	
> San Miguel Q4 net income down 24 pct y/y        	
> Vietnam sells 500,000 T rice to the Philippines 	
    	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch  	
for their accuracy)	
    - Central bank Governor Amando Tetangco, wooing foreign
investors, said the country was to enter a sweet spot where
enterprises could reap "demographic dividends" resulting from
the rising proportion of young, consumption-driven workforce.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)	
    - Retailer Puregold Price Club Inc said it had
agreed to buy 100 percent of upscale affiliate S&R Membership
Shopping for 16.5 billion pesos ($384 million) through a share
swap deal. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - Petron Corp said it would take a look at Esso
Thailand Public Co Ltd "if it becomes available" for
acquisition, though it pointed out Esso Thailand was not for
sale at the moment. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - Power consumers should brace themselves for higher
electricity rates starting May as the Energy Regulatory
Commission allowed state-owned National Power Corp to jack up
its generation charges by as much as 69.04 centavos per kilowatt
hour. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - Demand for shares in GT Capital Holdings Inc, which has
launched its initial public offering, was strong with the order
books already covered on just the first day of book-building,
issue manager UBS Philippines said. (PHILIPPINE STAR)	
    - The Philippines' biggest nickel producer, Nickel Asia Corp
, said its 2011 net profit more than doubled to 3.54
billion pesos on higher nickel prices. (PHILIPPINE STAR)	
    - Philippine Bank of Communications said it was in
talks for capital infusion with an Indonesian group, while some
Malaysian banks have also expressed interest in helping it beef
up its capital. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, BUSINESSWORLD)	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease on US, China worries  	
 > SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weaker ahead of U.S data   	
 > Yen still firm, but year-end support seen waning 	
 > Oil falls on crude stocks rise, reserves talk    	
 > Gold retreats from 2-wk high after US orders data 	
    	
 ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT ---------------	
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1405.54     -0.49%    -6.980	
 USD/JPY                 82.8         -0.1%    -0.080	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.214           --     0.013	
 SPOT GOLD               1663.84      0.04%     0.720	
 US CRUDE                105.65       0.23%     0.240	
 DOW JONES               13126.21    -0.54%    -71.52	
 ASIA ADRS              129.51      -0.55%     -0.72	
 -------------------------------------------------------------	
 ($1= 42.9 pesos)	
 Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... 	
 S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... 	
 Australia/NZ.........  India....... China..... 	
    	
 OTHER MARKETS:	
 Wall Street...........  Gold....... Currency. 	
 Eurostocks...........  Oil......... JP bonds.. 	
 ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. 	
 Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. 	
    	
 DIARIES & DATA:	
 IPO diary & data  Asia earnings diary 	
 U.S. earnings diary   European diary     	
 Wall Street Week Ahead   Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
 World forecasts   	
    	
 TOP NEWS:	
 For top Asian company news, double click on:        	
 U.S. company news    European company news 	
 Forex news           Global Economy news 	
 Technology news     Telecoms news      	
 Media news         Banking news         	
 Politics/General news  Asia Macro data    	
 A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:	
 topnews.session.rservices.com	
    	
 LIVE PRICES & DATA:	
 Philippine stocks          Philippine peso      	
 Philippine debt          Debt   	
 World Stocks           Currency rates  	
 Dow Jones/NASDAQ     Nikkei              	
 FTSE 100                  LME price overview  	
	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by John Mair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.