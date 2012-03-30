FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 30
#Asia
March 30, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 6 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 30

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, March 30 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories
and press reports that could influence local financial markets
on Friday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES	
    - CitisecOnline.com Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting,
Sapphire A of Crowne Plaza Galleria Manila, Ortigas Avenue
corner Asian Development Bank Avenue, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]	
    - Department of Energy to open sealed bids for 30 coal
exploration projects, DOE Building, Taguig City, 11:00 a.m.
[0300 GMT]	
    - European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines holds news
conference on labor and health issues in the contact center
industry, Quantum Cafe, 9590 Kamagong corner Bagtikan St.,
Makati City, 11:00 am [0300 GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
 > March CPI to edge up, but hold below 3 pct     	
 > Manila collects more tax than expected in Feb  	
 > Manila offers U.S. wider military access       	
 > Asian states to double currency defence fund   	
 > Investors cut Asia more FX bets                	
    	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy)	
    - Team Energy, a partnership between Japan's Marubeni Corp
 and Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc, said the $700
million expansion of its Pagbilao coal-fired power plant in the
Philippines will begin sometime next year, adding 400 megawatts
to the facility's current 700-MW capacity. (PHILPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)	
    - Corporate bond issuances in the Philippines dropped 13
percent last year to 181 billion pesos ($4.2 billion) as
companies tapped more funds from other sources such as equity
sale and bank loans, the central bank said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)	
    - Rizal Commercial Banking Corp said it had raised
$75 million via the reopening of its 2017 bond issue, which
previously raised $200 million. (PHILIPPINE STAR)	
    - Consumer confidence in the Philippines improved in the
first quarter in an indication that demand will stay strong and
help fuel the economy, the central bank said. (BUSINESSWORLD)	
    - The Energy Regulatory Commission has approved Manila
Electric Co's petition to raise its rates by 4 centavos
per kilowatthour effective next month. (ALL PAPERS)	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady as Q1 ends         	
> SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up with inflows           	
> Yen momentum seen fading, Europe in focus       	
> Oil falls, talk of SPR release encourages       	
> Gold edges down, pares losses as qtr-end nears  	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0023 GMT ---------------	
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1403.28     -0.16%    -2.260	
 USD/JPY                 82          -0.52%    -0.430	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.1658          --     0.007	
 SPOT GOLD               1660.09     -0.05%    -0.790	
 US CRUDE                103.34       0.54%     0.560	
 DOW JONES               13145.82     0.15%     19.61	
 ASIA ADRS              128.64      -0.67%     -0.87	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
 ($1=43.0 pesos)  	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by John Mair)

