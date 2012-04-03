Philippines - Market factors to watch - April 3

MANILA, April 3 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Tuesday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Department of Finance to release February fiscal data, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines' tourism plan likely to rile China > Philippines pushes S.China Sea issue at summit > Key political risks to watch in the Philippines > ICTSI says to buy 35 pct of Pakistan terminal > Manila rejects all bids for 6-mth, 1-yr T-bills LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy) - San Miguel Brewery Inc was mulling a combination of share sales and private placements, with key shareholders San Miguel Corp and Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd willing to get diluted, to meet the minimum public float requirement within the year, its chief finance officer said. (BUSINESSWORLD) - Petron Corp said it would pay $577.3 million for its acquisition of Exxon Mobil's Malaysia holdings, less than an earlier estimate of $610 million, after the two parties settled on a foreign exchange rate last week. (ALL PAPERS) - Property developer Megaworld Corp said it had earmarked 25 billion pesos ($585 million) for capital spending this year, aiming to keep a leading position in the highly competitive residential property segment. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The Philippines' largest lender, BDO Unibank Inc, said it was planning to beef up its tier 1 or core capital by as much as $1 billion through the sale of new shares to its investors. (ALL PAPERS) - Paxys Inc, a holding firm with investments in the business process outsourcing sector, said it had sold its Australian unit for A$84.9 million ($88.3 million) to SmartGroup Investments Pty Ltd. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, BUSINESSMIRROR) MARKET NEWS > GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on growth hopes > SE Asia Stocks-End higher, Malaysia at record > Yen firmer, Aussie eyes RBA rate decision > Oil rallies on US data, North Sea delays > Gold pushes higher with oil, stocks on data ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2358 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1419.04 0.75% 10.570 USD/JPY 81.66 -0.48% -0.390 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1892 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1678.49 0.07% 1.240 US CRUDE 104.91 -0.30% -0.330 DOW JONES 13264.49 0.40% 52.45 ASIA ADRS 130.99 1.21% 1.56 ------------------------------------------------------------ ($1=42.7 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)