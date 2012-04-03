FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch - April 3
April 3, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 6 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch - April 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, April 3 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories
and press reports that could influence local financial markets
on Tuesday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES  	
    - Department of Finance to release February fiscal data,
1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
 > Philippines' tourism plan likely to rile China  	
 > Philippines pushes S.China Sea issue at summit  	
 > Key political risks to watch in the Philippines    	
 > ICTSI says to buy 35 pct of Pakistan terminal   	
 > Manila rejects all bids for 6-mth, 1-yr T-bills 	
    	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy)	
    - San Miguel Brewery Inc was mulling a combination
of share sales and private placements, with key shareholders San
Miguel Corp and Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd 
willing to get diluted, to meet the minimum public float
requirement within the year, its chief finance officer said.
(BUSINESSWORLD)	
    - Petron Corp said it would pay $577.3 million for
its acquisition of Exxon Mobil's Malaysia holdings, less than an
earlier estimate of $610 million, after the two parties settled
on a foreign exchange rate last week. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - Property developer Megaworld Corp said it had
earmarked 25 billion pesos ($585 million) for capital spending
this year, aiming to keep a leading position in the highly
competitive residential property segment. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)	
    - The Philippines' largest lender, BDO Unibank Inc,
said it was planning to beef up its tier 1 or core capital by as
much as $1 billion through the sale of new shares to its
investors. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - Paxys Inc, a holding firm with investments in the
business process outsourcing sector, said it had sold its
Australian unit for A$84.9 million ($88.3 million) to SmartGroup
Investments Pty Ltd. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, BUSINESSMIRROR)	
    	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

