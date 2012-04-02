FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch - April 2
#Asia
April 2, 2012 / 1:01 AM / 6 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch - April 2

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, April 2 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories
and press reports that could influence local financial markets
on Monday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES	
    - San Miguel Brewery Inc to list 2019 and 2022 bonds on the
Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp platform. Listing ceremony
at The Enterprise Center - Tower 1 Lobby, 6766 Ayala Avenue
corner Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]	
    - Bureau of Treasury to hold Treasury bill auction, 1:00
p.m. [0500 GMT]	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
 > Global stocks up on US data, euro gains on Spain 	
 > Oil ends qtr up 14 pct on Iran, supply problems   	
 > Foreign inflows drive Malaysia, Indonesia shares 	
 > EM ASIA FX-Asia FX set to see monthly losses     	
 > Gold edges up on weaker dlr after China, US data 	
	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch  
for their accuracy)	
    - Business tycoon Lucio Tan, chairman and majority owner of
flag carrier Philippine Airlines, is expected to
finally present to the PAL board of directors for approval the
terms of an offer made by San Miguel Corp to acquire a
stake of at least 40 percent stake in the airline. (THE
PHILIPPINE STAR)	
    - The Bureau of Internal Revenue is eyeing to collect
roughly 40 billion pesos ($930 million) from 100 tax evasion
cases it has filed since the start of the Aquino administration.
(THE PHILIPPINE STAR)	
    - The Budget department said it has earmarked some 9 billion
pesos to implement poverty-reduction projects in a move to
fulfill the country's commitment to achieve the Millennium
Development Goals by 2015. (BUSINESSMIRROR, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)	
    - Indophil Resources, one of the foreign investors
in the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold project in Mindanao, is
set to hold a general meeting in May to consider if it would
pursue a planned listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange. THE
PHILIPPINE STAR)	
    - State-owned Philippine National Oil Co is being considered
to spearhead the $2.1 billion natural gas pipeline from the
southern province of Batangas to Manila that is expected to
jumpstart and boost the country's natural gas industry.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    	
     REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
 > Manila may award bulk of 38 coal projects in 5
mths 	
 > Manila cuts Q2 local borrowing by 9 pct vs Q1 	
 > Cruise ship limps into Malaysian port after fire 
  	
   ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0048 GMT ---------------	
               INSTRUMENT       LAST       PCT CHG      NET CHG	
 S&P 500                      1408.47      0.37         5.19
 USD/JPY                        83.12      0.16         0.13
 US 10YR                         2.25      1.54         0.03
 SPOT GOLD                    1671.69      0.23         3.79
 US CRUDE                      103.38      0.36         0.37
 DOW JONES                   13212.04      0.50        66.22
 ASIA ADRS                     129.43      0.61         0.79
 FTSE 100                     5768.45      0.46        26.42
 	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
   ($1= 42.9 pesos)	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by John Mair)

