FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch - April 4
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 4, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 6 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch - April 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, April 4 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories
and press reports that could influence local financial markets
on Wednesday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES  	
    - Statistics office to release annual inflation data for
March, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]	
    - Statistics office to release February producer price
survey	
    - Central bank to release foreign reserves data for March	
        	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
 > Philippines' February budget surplus $250 mln    	
 > Philippines' GT Holdings prices IPO              	
 > San Miguel says to buy into Philippine Air parent 	
    	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy)	
    - Tobacco tycoon Lucio Tan is still reviewing the offer of
San Miguel Corp to acquire a portion of his stake in
PAL Holdings, the parent of flag carrier Philippine
Airlines Inc, sources said. (BUSINESSMIRROR, THE PHILIPPINE
STAR)	
    - Property developer Filinvest Land hopes to raise
11 billion pesos ($257.6 million) from the sale of seven-year
retail bonds in two tranches this year. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR, THE MANILA TIMES)	
    - The government said Tuesday it was determined to build
more coal-fired power plants despite the warnings from residents
and businesses in the southern Mindanao region that these
projects would drive up electricity rates and damage the
environment. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)	
    - Vista Land & Lifescapes has allocated a capital
expenditure of 15 billion pesos for the year, 45 percent higher
from 2011 as it seeks expansion in the countryside, particularly
in northern Ilocos province and Puerto Princesa in southwestern
Palawan province. (MANILA BULLETIN) 	
    	
   MARKET NEWS  	
> EM ASIA FX-Solid U.S. data supports Asia FX       	
> Malaysia,Indonesia stocks hit record closing highs 	
> Oil slips on demand caution, Fed minutes          	
> Dollar rallies vs euro, yen; Fed stance softens   	
> Gold falls 2 pct after Fed dashes QE3 hopes       	
	
 ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT ---------------  
  	
              INSTRUMENT       LAST      PCT CHG       NET CHG
 S&P 500                      1413.38     -0.40        -5.66
 USD/JPY                        82.87      0.06         0.05
 US 10YR                         2.30      0.25         0.01
 SPOT GOLD                    1646.96      0.13         2.13
 US CRUDE                      103.96     -0.05        -0.05
 DOW JONES                   13199.55     -0.49         -64.94
 ASIA ADRS                     129.34     -1.26        -1.65
 FTSE 100                     5838.34     -0.62         -36.55
  	
  ------------------------------------------------------------	
 ($1 = 42.7 pesos)	
 Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... 	
 S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... 	
 Australia/NZ.........  India....... China..... 	
 	
 OTHER MARKETS:	
 Wall Street...........  Gold....... Currency. 	
 Eurostocks...........  Oil......... JP bonds.. 	
 ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. 	
 Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. 	
    	
 DIARIES & DATA:	
 IPO diary & data  Asia earnings diary 	
 U.S. earnings diary   European diary     	
 Wall Street Week Ahead   Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
 World forecasts   	
    	
 TOP NEWS:	
 For top Asian company news, double click on:        	
 U.S. company news    European company news 	
 Forex news           Global Economy news 	
 Technology news     Telecoms news      	
 Media news         Banking news         	
 Politics/General news  Asia Macro data    	
 A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:	
 topnews.session.rservices.com	
    	
 LIVE PRICES & DATA:	
 Philippine stocks          Philippine peso      	
 Philippine debt          Debt   	
 World Stocks           Currency rates  	
 Dow Jones/NASDAQ     Nikkei              	
 FTSE 100                  LME price overview   	
	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.