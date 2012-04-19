FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch - April 19
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch - April 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, April 19 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories
and press reports that could influence local financial markets
on Thursday:    	
        	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES    	
    - Central bank to hold policy rate meeting, decision
expected at 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]	
    - Central bank to release balance of payments data for March	
    - Bank of the Philippine Islands holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Grand Ballroom, Hotel Inter-Continental, Makati City,
9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares in narrow range on caution 	
> South East Asia Stocks-Manila at record high     	
> Euro down for a 2nd day vs dollar as Spain weighs 	
> Crude falls as US inventories rise a 4th week   	
> Gold falls for fourth day, Asian buying weak     	
    	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	

    - The Philippines hopes to deepen its relationship with the
World Bank under the leadership of Jim Yong Kim, the new
president, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said. (PHILIPPINE
STAR)	
    - Manufacturing, and not business process outsourcing, is
the key to more inclusive growth in the Philippines, the Asian
Development Bank said in a report. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)	
    - Majority of Filipino households are not saving for the
future, the Philippine central bank said as it released the
results of its first Consumer Finance Survey that showed only
two out of 10 families maintain deposit accounts.

    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> Moody's reviews 4 banks for downgrade           	
> East West prices IPO at low end of range      	
> C.bank says sees manageable inflation in 2012 	
> China summons Manila envoy over standoff      	
> USDA approves more sugar imports for U.S.     	
	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0027 GMT ---------------   
 	
                INSTRUMENT       LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1385.14     -0.41%    -5.640 	
 USD/JPY                 81.42        0.22%     0.180 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.9893          --     0.014 	
 SPOT GOLD               1641.19     -0.01%    -0.090 	
 US CRUDE                102.78       0.11%     0.110 	
 DOW JONES               13032.75    -0.63%    -82.79 	
 ASIA ADRS              126.43      -0.02%     -0.03	
-------------------------------------------------------------	

 Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....  	
 S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan.....  	
 Australia/NZ.........  India....... China.....  	
      	
 OTHER MARKETS:  	
 Wall Street...........  Gold....... Currency.  	
 Eurostocks...........  Oil......... JP bonds..  	
 ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds..  	
 Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..  	
      	
 DIARIES & DATA:  	
 IPO diary & data  Asia earnings diary  	
 U.S. earnings diary   European diary      	
 Wall Street Week Ahead   Eurostocks Week Ahead  	
 World forecasts    	
      	
 TOP NEWS:LIVE PRICES & DATA:  	
 Philippine stocks          Philippine peso       	
 Philippine debt          Debt    	
 World Stocks           Currency rates   	
 Dow Jones/NASDAQ     Nikkei               	
 FTSE 100                  LME price overview

