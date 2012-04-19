Philippines - Market factors to watch - April 19

MANILA, April 19 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Thursday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to hold policy rate meeting, decision expected at 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Central bank to release balance of payments data for March - Bank of the Philippine Islands holds annual stockholders' meeting, Grand Ballroom, Hotel Inter-Continental, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] MARKET NEWS > GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares in narrow range on caution > South East Asia Stocks-Manila at record high > Euro down for a 2nd day vs dollar as Spain weighs > Crude falls as US inventories rise a 4th week > Gold falls for fourth day, Asian buying weak LOCAL PRESS REPORTS - The Philippines hopes to deepen its relationship with the World Bank under the leadership of Jim Yong Kim, the new president, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said. (PHILIPPINE STAR) - Manufacturing, and not business process outsourcing, is the key to more inclusive growth in the Philippines, the Asian Development Bank said in a report. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - Majority of Filipino households are not saving for the future, the Philippine central bank said as it released the results of its first Consumer Finance Survey that showed only two out of 10 families maintain deposit accounts. REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Moody's reviews 4 banks for downgrade > East West prices IPO at low end of range > C.bank says sees manageable inflation in 2012 > China summons Manila envoy over standoff > USDA approves more sugar imports for U.S. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0027 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1385.14 -0.41% -5.640 USD/JPY 81.42 0.22% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9893 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1641.19 -0.01% -0.090 US CRUDE 102.78 0.11% 0.110 DOW JONES 13032.75 -0.63% -82.79 ASIA ADRS 126.43 -0.02% -0.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS:LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview