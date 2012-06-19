FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 19, 2012 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch - June 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, June 19 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories
and press reports that could influence local financial markets
on Tuesday:
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release data on balance of payments data
for May
    - Bureau of Treasury holds 15-yr T-bond auction, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]
    - World Bank in the Philippines holds media briefing on its
citizen-centered development approach called Open Development,
Drake Room, 42/F, Discovery Suites, Pasig City, 12:30-2:00 p.m.
[0430-0600 GMT]
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Euro slips, sentiment sours after Greek vote      
> Oil falls on euro zone worry, fading stimulus hope 
> Gold edges up on uncertainty over Europe, FOMC    
> SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up on Greek election results 
> EM ASIA FX-Won,ringgit lead gains after Greek vote 
ž
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
    (Reuters has not verified these stories)
    - The Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors Inc
posted a 27 percent growth in vehicle sales to 12,887 units in
the first five months of the year from the previous year's
10,151 units. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
    - The Philippine central bank has cut its forecasts for
foreign reserves and balance of payments surplus this year,
citing the adverse impact of the ongoing crisis in the euro zone
on investment appetite of foreign fund owners. (ALL PAPERS)
    - First Metro Investments Corp, a subsidiary of
the Metrobank group, has upgraded its economic growth outlook
for the Philippines for 2012 to 6 to 7 percent, from its earlier
forecast of 5 to 6 percent, given the stronger-than-expected
first quarter output. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
    - Corporate bond issues in the country are seen growing by
at least 20 percent this year on account of the positive
sentiment of Filipino investors, First Metro Investments Corp
said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
        
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0014 GMT ---------------   
                 INSTRUMENT      LAST       PCT CHG     NET CHG
 S&P 500                      1344.78       0.14        1.94
 USD/JPY                        78.96      -0.16       -0.13
 US 10YR                         1.57      -0.34       -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                    1626.06      -0.12       -1.88
 US CRUDE                       83.10      -0.20       -0.17
 DOW JONES                   12741.82      -0.20      -25.35
 ASIA ADRS                     116.10       0.63        0.73
 FTSE 100                     5491.09       0.22       12.28
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 ($1 = 42.26 pesos)  
 Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... 
 S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... 
 Australia/NZ.........  India....... China..... 
    
 OTHER MARKETS:
 Wall Street...........  Gold....... Currency. 
 Eurostocks...........  Oil......... JP bonds.. 
 ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. 
 Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. 
    
 DIARIES & DATA:
 IPO diary & data  Asia earnings diary 
 U.S. earnings diary   European diary     
 Wall Street Week Ahead   Eurostocks Week Ahead 
 World forecasts   
    
 TOP NEWS:
 For top Asian company news, double click on:        
 U.S. company news    European company news 
 Forex news           Global Economy news 
 Technology news     Telecoms news      
 Media news         Banking news         
 Politics/General news  Asia Macro data    
 A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
 topnews.session.rservices.com
    
 LIVE PRICES & DATA:
 Philippine stocks          Philippine peso      
 Philippine debt          Debt   
 World Stocks           Currency rates  
 Dow Jones/NASDAQ     Nikkei              
 FTSE 100                  LME price overview  

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

