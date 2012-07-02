FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 2
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
July 2, 2012 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, July 2 (Reuters) - - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
  -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0006 GMT ---------------
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG
   USD/JPY                         79.75    -0.18     -0.14
   US 10YR                          1.65     0.22      0.00
   SPOT GOLD                     1596.29    -0.04     -0.70
   US CRUDE                        84.50    -0.54     -0.46
   DOW JONES                    12880.09     2.20    277.83
   ASIA ADRS                      118.96     3.34      3.85
   FTSE 100                      5571.15     1.42     78.09
  ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro, oil rally after euro zone deal
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Indonesia gain more than 1 pct
    
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    -- BDO UNIBANK 
    - The Philippines' largest bank, BDO Unibank, said it has
completed its rights offering which raised 43.5 billion pesos,
the largest equity issue in the country. For the full
disclosure, click on: link.reuters.com/kef29s

    -- SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    - San Miguel Corp Chairman Eduardo Cojuangco on Friday sold
an 11 percent stake in the firm to its president Ramon Ang, in a
sign that he is increasingly willing to hand over the reins to
the man behind the company's diversification drive over the past
three years. 
    
    -- AYALA LAND INC 
    - The country's top property firm Ayala Land said it will
enter into a strategic alliance with the Ortigas business clan
to develop the Ortigas family's commercial properties, with
Ayala allocating 15 billion pesos ($356 million) for the
venture. For the full disclosure, click on: link.reuters.com/gef29s
        
    MARKET NEWS 
 > Wall St ends weak quarter with a bang                
 > US bonds fall as EU summit deal eases safety bid    
 > Euro, commodity currencies hold gains; PMIs eyed   
 > Oil posts fourth biggest daily gain on record      
 > Stocks, euro, oil rally after euro zone deal        
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 42.1350 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.