Philippines - Market factors to watch - Feb 24
#Asia
February 24, 2012 / 12:31 AM / in 6 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch - Feb 24

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Friday:    	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> Manila c.bank sees room for accommodative policy  	
> Manila says can sell extra 100,000 T sugar to US  	
> Manila may hike H1 rice output fcast by 1 mln T   	
> Arroyo pleads not guilty in poll fraud trial      	
> Manila may raise $3.5 bln from retail bond sale   	
 	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS                                	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories)	
    - State-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp reiterated
its commitment to undertake its Entertainment City project under
the most rigid guidelines and the most exacting standards amid
renewed scrutiny from the international investor community.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - Retailer Puregold Price Club Inc tripled its
net profit in 2011 as an aggressive store expansion program and
robust retail trade in the country jacked up its sales volume.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - The Philippine banking sector's ability to absorb risks,
such as loan defaults resulting from the ill-effects of the
crises abroad, improved further at the end of June 2011
following the increase in the capital of banks. (PHILIPPINE
DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - The Philippine economy may grow 4.2 percent this year and
5 percent in 2013, according to the World Bank, on the back of
an expected increase in government spending and higher revenues.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
     - Forum Energy Plc, a UK based oil and gas firm
controlled by Philex Petroleum Corp, recorded a $3.4
million net profit in 2011, reversing a net loss of $588,000
last year, as revenues from its oil field in Palawan surged.
(THE PHILIPPINE STAR)    	
    - MRC Allied Inc is raising 720 million pesos ($17
million) from a stock rights offering to finance the planned
development of a gold processing plant in the southern
Philippines, it said in a regulatory filing. (MANILA BULLETIN)	
    - Tourism revenues are expected to jump 17.8 percent to 152
billion pesos this year, with the continued growth in foreign
tourist arrivals and helped by a strong marketing campaign. 
(MALAYA)                                     	
  	
      MARKET NEWS	
> SE Asia Stocks-Down on oil prices, Europe worries 	
> Wall St rises, nearing 4-year highs               	
> Euro jumps vs dollar and yen, but may top soon    	
> Brent crude hits record high in euros             	
> Gold rises for 4th day on easing worries, Greece  	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2348 GMT ---------------  	
             INSTRUMENT       LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
 
 S&P 500                    1363.46      0.43         5.80
 USD/JPY                      79.91     -0.10        -0.08
 US 10YR                       2.00      0.24         0.00
 SPOT GOLD                  1778.84     -0.05        -0.95
 US CRUDE                    108.59      0.70         0.76
 DOW JONES                 12984.69      0.36        46.02
 ASIA ADRS                   130.18     -0.05        -0.06
 FTSE 100                   5937.89      0.36        21.34
 ($1 = 42.78 pesos)          	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

