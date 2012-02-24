Philippines - Market factors to watch - Feb 24

MANILA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday: REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila c.bank sees room for accommodative policy > Manila says can sell extra 100,000 T sugar to US > Manila may hike H1 rice output fcast by 1 mln T > Arroyo pleads not guilty in poll fraud trial > Manila may raise $3.5 bln from retail bond sale LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - State-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp reiterated its commitment to undertake its Entertainment City project under the most rigid guidelines and the most exacting standards amid renewed scrutiny from the international investor community. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Retailer Puregold Price Club Inc tripled its net profit in 2011 as an aggressive store expansion program and robust retail trade in the country jacked up its sales volume. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The Philippine banking sector's ability to absorb risks, such as loan defaults resulting from the ill-effects of the crises abroad, improved further at the end of June 2011 following the increase in the capital of banks. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The Philippine economy may grow 4.2 percent this year and 5 percent in 2013, according to the World Bank, on the back of an expected increase in government spending and higher revenues. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Forum Energy Plc, a UK based oil and gas firm controlled by Philex Petroleum Corp, recorded a $3.4 million net profit in 2011, reversing a net loss of $588,000 last year, as revenues from its oil field in Palawan surged. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR) - MRC Allied Inc is raising 720 million pesos ($17 million) from a stock rights offering to finance the planned development of a gold processing plant in the southern Philippines, it said in a regulatory filing. (MANILA BULLETIN) - Tourism revenues are expected to jump 17.8 percent to 152 billion pesos this year, with the continued growth in foreign tourist arrivals and helped by a strong marketing campaign. (MALAYA) MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Down on oil prices, Europe worries > Wall St rises, nearing 4-year highs > Euro jumps vs dollar and yen, but may top soon > Brent crude hits record high in euros > Gold rises for 4th day on easing worries, Greece ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2348 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1363.46 0.43 5.80 USD/JPY 79.91 -0.10 -0.08 US 10YR 2.00 0.24 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1778.84 -0.05 -0.95 US CRUDE 108.59 0.70 0.76 DOW JONES 12984.69 0.36 46.02 ASIA ADRS 130.18 -0.05 -0.06 FTSE 100 5937.89 0.36 21.34 ($1 = 42.78 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)