Philippines - Market factors to watch - Feb 27
#Asia
February 27, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 6 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch - Feb 27

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Monday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:	
    - Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) holds
Public-Private Partnership seminar, Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati
City.	
    - EU ambassadors, Energy Secretary Jose Almendras and
Senator Edgardo Angara holds press conference on the 1st
Philippines-EU meeting on energy, Fontaine Room, Mandarin Hotel,
Makati, 9:45 a.m. [0145-0300 GMT]	
    - Manila Electric Co holds press briefing on 2011 financial
and operating results, 14/F Marikina-Mandaluyong Room, Lopez
Building, Meralco Compound, Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City, 2:00
p.m. [0600 GMT]	
    - Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje is
keynote speaker at 19th Divisional Meeting and Seminar on
Geographical Names, Marriott Hotel, Pasay City, 9:00 a.m. [0100
GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES     	
> Manila raises record $4.2 bln from bonds     	
> C.bank keeps 3-5 pct CPI goal for 2012-2014  	
> Banana group weighs halt to Iran exports     	
> Casino mogul Wynn dumps friend-turned-foe    	
    	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories)	
    - At least 25 local and foreign petroleum exploration
companies have firmed up their interest in acquiring the 15 oil
and gas exploration blocks being offered by the government under
the Philippine Energy Contracting Round 4, Energy Undersecretary
Jose Layug said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - The government's plan to update its mining industry policy
poses a threat to investments, the Philippine Chamber of
Commerce and Industry said. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR, THE
PHILIPPINE STAR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)	
    - Philippine banks should comply with the United States'
Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act in order to avoid penalties
for their investors, said tax specialist Kurt Rademacher,
director international law practice at law firm Butler, Snow,
O'Mara, Stevens and Cannada, PLLC. (BUSINESSWORLD)	
    - Century Properties Group Inc said it will build a
52-storey residential tower designed by Italian fashion house
Missoni which will rise within a 15-billion-peso ($350 million)
master-planned community in Mandaluyong City. (THE PHILIPPINE
STAR)	
    - State-run National Grid Corp will spend nearly 100 billion
pesos in the next 10 years to establish new transmission lines
and substations and expand existing facilities across the
country. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA
STANDARD TODAY)	
    - Air passenger traffic to the Philippines is forecast to
grow 10-12 percent this year as the country pursues a policy
that will allow improved competition among carriers and more
choices for passengers, said Civil Aeronautics Board executive
director Carmelo Arcilla. (PHILIPPINE STAR)	
    - Nomura Securities has raised its economic growth forecast
for the Philippines for 2012 to 4.6 percent from 4.2 and for
2013 to 6.0 percent from 5.6 percent, citing higher government
spending and investments. (PHILIPPINE STAR)	
	
    MARKET NEWS	
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Hopes for Europe underpin euro 	
> SEAsia Stocks - Thai hits near-16-yr high  	
> Brent crude over $125; S&P 500 at 4-yr high 	
> Yen tumbles further, euro holds firm          	
> Gold slips but makes largest gain in 4 wks 	
       	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0021 GMT ---------------	
               INSTRUMENT       LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1365.74      0.17%     2.280 	
 USD/JPY                 81.25       -0.01%    -0.010 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.9757          --    -0.002 	
 SPOT GOLD               1772.59     -0.46%    -8.150 	
 US CRUDE                109.55      -0.20%    -0.220 	
 DOW JONES               12982.95    -0.01%     -1.74 	
 ASIA ADRS              131.11       0.71%      0.93    	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
  ($1 = 42.8 pesos)	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

