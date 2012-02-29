FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch - Feb 29
February 29, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 6 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch - Feb 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Wednesday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:	
    - Philex Mining Corp to release 2011 operating and
financial results, PLDT Press Conference Room, Makati Avenue,
Makati City, 12 noon [0400 GMT]	
    - Press conference of the Philippine Coconut Authority with
Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala as guest, PCA Auditorium,
Ground Floor, Research & Development Building, Elliptical Road,
Quezon City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]	
    - Video conference with Globe Telecom Inc Senior Adviser for
Consumer Business Peter Bithos, Salcedo Room, 2/F Hotel
InterContinental Manila, 5:30 p.m. [0930 GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> 2011 tax revenue jumps 12 pct but shy of goal 	
> Conflict looms in South China Sea oil rush    	
> C.bank sees Feb inflation at 2.7-3.6 pct y/y  	
> December imports post first drop in 26 mths   	
> Banco de Oro 2011 net profit up 19 pct y/y    	
        	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories)	
    - The government is considering issuing global peso notes to
raise at least $500 million this year, Finance Secretary Cesar
Purisima said. (BUSINESSWORLD)	
    - Filinvest Land Inc said it won a contract to
develop a state-owned lot in central Cebu province into an
office complex. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - Manila Electric Co said it was set to sign a deal
to buy 350 megawatt power from Aboitiz Power Corp's 
Therma Luzon Inc unit. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE STAR)	
    - The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has
denounced what it called the "irresponsible and unwarranted"
dragging of the Philippines in the fight between casino
operators Stephen Wynn and Kazuo Okada. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)	
    - Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje
said his department has "fine-tuned" the government's draft
mining policy, which is now ready for approval of President
Benigno Aquino. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, MALAYA)	
    - Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc, a
unit of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, will be
delisted from the Philippine Stock Exchange from March 26
following a tender offer by PLDT to minority shareholders of the
newly-acquired firm. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
> SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound, Jakarta leads gains  	
> Wall Street extends run on consumer data, oil drop 	
> Oil drops again amid fears of slowing demand      	
> Gold hovers below 3-month high before ECB         	
> Euro pins hopes on ECB, dollar eyes Bernanke      	
        	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0011 GMT ---------------  	
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1372.18      0.34%     4.590 	
 USD/JPY                 80.48        0.04%     0.030 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.9462          --     0.005 	
 SPOT GOLD               1785.09      0.06%     1.100 	
 US CRUDE                106.55       0.00%     0.000 	
 DOW JONES               13005.12     0.18%     23.61 	
 ASIA ADRS              132.32       1.36%      1.78 	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
  ($1 = 42.8 pesos)            	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

