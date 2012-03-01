FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch - Mar 1
#Asia
March 1, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 6 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch - Mar 1

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Thursday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:	
    - Central bank to hold rate-setting meeting, decision to be
announced at 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]	
    - Metro Pacific Investments Corp holds analysts and media
briefing on 2011 financial and operating results, Mezzanine of
PLDT Ramon Cojuangco Building, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]	
    - Press briefing on World Bank East Asia and Pacific
Regional Report entitled "Putting Higher Education to Work:
Skills and Research for Growth in East Asia," Sulu Room, EDSA
Shangri-La Hotel, 12:15-1:45 p.m. [0415-0545 GMT]	
    - Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras is guest speaker at
media forum, Philippine Information Agency Auditorium, 4/F, PIA
Building, Visayas Avenue, Diliman, Quezon City, 10:00-11:00 a.m.
[0200-0300 GMT]	
    - Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda and
Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima hold joint press conference,
Briefing Room, 2/F New Executive Building, Malacanang Palace,
2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> Philippines gets 36 bidders for energy blocks 	
> Philex Mining 2011 profit at record high      	
    	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories)  	
    - Miners have expressed deep concern that the government was
not holding any further consultations with the industry on the
country's draft mining policy, a day after Environment and
Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje said the "fine-tuned"
rules were now awaiting the approval of President Benigno
Aquino. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - The government has held off from issuing a new mining
policy officials earlier said would be detailed by the end of
February, citing the need for additional consultations.
(BUSINESSWORLD)	
    - The International Air Transportation Association has urged
the Philippine government to scrap the common carriers tax and
the gross Philippine billings duties currently imposed on
airlines as these are holding back the sector's growth. (ALL
PAPERS)	
    - No agreement has been reached on how a meat imports issue
but Manila and Washington will continue talks on the matter,
visiting U.S. Deputy Trade Representative Demetrios Marantis
said. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR)	
    - The group behind the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore is in
talks with the Philippine government for the transformation of
the Manila Central Post Office into a first-class hotel. (THE
PHILIPPINE STAR)	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
> SE Asia Stocks-Jakarta up; Bangkok near 16-yr high 	
> Stocks fall after Bernanke remarks; gold crumbles 	
> Euro, Aussie hit by wave of profit taking post ECB 	
> Oil ends Feb higher on upbeat US Fed report       	
> Gold down 5 pct, biggest one-day drop in 3 years  	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT ---------------   	
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1365.68     -0.47     -6.500 	
 USD/JPY                 81.19        0.06      0.050 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.9809        --       0.007 	
 SPOT GOLD               1704.51      0.55      9.270 	
 US CRUDE                107.09       0.02      0.020 	
 DOW JONES               12952.07    -0.41     -53.05 	
 ASIA ADRS              130.61      -1.29      -1.71    
-------------------------------------------------------------  	
  ($1 = 42.8 pesos)	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

