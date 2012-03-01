Philippines - Market factors to watch - Mar 1

MANILA, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Central bank to hold rate-setting meeting, decision to be announced at 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Metro Pacific Investments Corp holds analysts and media briefing on 2011 financial and operating results, Mezzanine of PLDT Ramon Cojuangco Building, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT] - Press briefing on World Bank East Asia and Pacific Regional Report entitled "Putting Higher Education to Work: Skills and Research for Growth in East Asia," Sulu Room, EDSA Shangri-La Hotel, 12:15-1:45 p.m. [0415-0545 GMT] - Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras is guest speaker at media forum, Philippine Information Agency Auditorium, 4/F, PIA Building, Visayas Avenue, Diliman, Quezon City, 10:00-11:00 a.m. [0200-0300 GMT] - Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda and Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima hold joint press conference, Briefing Room, 2/F New Executive Building, Malacanang Palace, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines gets 36 bidders for energy blocks > Philex Mining 2011 profit at record high LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories) - Miners have expressed deep concern that the government was not holding any further consultations with the industry on the country's draft mining policy, a day after Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje said the "fine-tuned" rules were now awaiting the approval of President Benigno Aquino. (ALL PAPERS) - The government has held off from issuing a new mining policy officials earlier said would be detailed by the end of February, citing the need for additional consultations. (BUSINESSWORLD) - The International Air Transportation Association has urged the Philippine government to scrap the common carriers tax and the gross Philippine billings duties currently imposed on airlines as these are holding back the sector's growth. (ALL PAPERS) - No agreement has been reached on how a meat imports issue but Manila and Washington will continue talks on the matter, visiting U.S. Deputy Trade Representative Demetrios Marantis said. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR) - The group behind the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore is in talks with the Philippine government for the transformation of the Manila Central Post Office into a first-class hotel. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR) MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Jakarta up; Bangkok near 16-yr high > Stocks fall after Bernanke remarks; gold crumbles > Euro, Aussie hit by wave of profit taking post ECB > Oil ends Feb higher on upbeat US Fed report > Gold down 5 pct, biggest one-day drop in 3 years ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365.68 -0.47 -6.500 USD/JPY 81.19 0.06 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9809 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1704.51 0.55 9.270 US CRUDE 107.09 0.02 0.020 DOW JONES 12952.07 -0.41 -53.05 ASIA ADRS 130.61 -1.29 -1.71 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.8 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)