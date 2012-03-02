FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch - Mar 2
March 2, 2012 / 12:53 AM / 6 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch - Mar 2

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, March 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Friday:  	
      	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:	
    - Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Aboitiz Power Corp hold
analysts' briefing on 2011 financial and operating results,
Makati Shangri-la Hotel, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]	
    - Conference on Mining's Impact on Philippine Economy and
Ecology, Grand Ballroom, Inter-Continental Manila, 2:00-5:00
p.m. [0600-0900 GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> Central bank cuts rate by 25 bps to lift growth  	
> Philippines eyes $500 mln global peso bond sale  	
> POLL-Confidence returns on Asia FX               	
> Metro Pacific 2011 net profit jumps 76 pct       	
> Philippines 2011 metals output value at new high 	
	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS  	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories)    	
    - Manuel Pangilinan, chairman of Philippine Long Distance
Telephone Co and owner of TV5 network, said he was
recently in "very preliminary" talks to acquire broadcasting
firm GMA Network Inc. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - GT Capital Holdings Inc, a conglomerate owned by
Filipino-Chinese tycoon George Ty, plans to raise 24.6 billion
pesos ($575 million) via an initial public offering in April,
regulatory filing showed. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - State-run Development Bank of the Philippines hopes to
raise 5 billion pesos from a planned sale of Tier 2 notes to
expand its capital base and support its lending activities.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - The Asian Development Bank expects the Philippine economy
to grow by 5 percent this year and by 6-7 percent over the
medium term, its president Haruhiko Kuroda said. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - Funds parked in the special deposit accounts of the
Philippine central bank reached 1.685 trillion pesos as of Feb.
10, down 1.6 percent from 1.712 trillion pesos on Feb. 3,
central bank data showed. (BUSINESSWORLD)	
    - Aboitiz Power Corp said its 2011 net profit fell
14 percent to 21.1 billion due largely to the decline in
earnings of its power generation business. (MANILA STANDARD
TODAY)	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares firm on EU liquidity        	
> SEAsia Stocks-Manila at record high, others fall  	
> World stocks, oil rise on data, ECB cash injection 	
> Euro suffers post-ECB blues; downside seen        	
> Oil highest since 2008 on Saudi pipeline report   	
> Gold rebounds 1.5 pct after rout, support seen    	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT ---------------	
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1374.09      0.62%     8.410 	
 USD/JPY                 81.12        0.02%     0.020 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.0313          --     0.002 	
 SPOT GOLD               1719.39      0.12%     2.030 	
 US CRUDE                108.98       0.13%     0.140 	
 DOW JONES               12980.30     0.22%     28.23 	
 ASIA ADRS              131.38       0.59%      0.77  
-------------------------------------------------------------   	
  ($1 = 42.8 pesos)  	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

