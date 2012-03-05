FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 5
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 5, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 6 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 5

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, March 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Monday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:	
    - Bureau of Treasury to hold Treasury bill auction, 1:00
p.m. [0500 GMT]	
    - Joint briefing by the departments of Finance and Budget on
the national government fiscal performance for 2011, Executive
Lounge, Boncodin Hall, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> China boosts defence budget U.S. "pivot"      	
> Philippines miners see red on higher taxes 	
> Philippines mining ahead of an overhaul    	
    	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS    	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories)	
    - The 25-basis-point interest rate cut sanctioned by the
Philippine central bank last week may spoil the Philippines'
chance of immediately getting a sovereign ratings upgrade and
boosting growth this year, economists from the Bank of the
Philippine Islands said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - First Metro Investment Corp said it grew 2011
net profit by 28.8 percent to 2.2 billion pesos ($52 million) on
higher treasury and investment banking revenues. (PHILIPPINE
DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - Energy Development Corp said its 2011 net profit
fell 86 percent to 615 million pesos due to impairment charges
amounting to 5.1 billion pesos. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - Rival conglomerates San Miguel Corp and Metro
Pacific Investments Corp are once more trading barbs
over a major deal, with each claiming to have a superior
proposal for an elevated roadway meant to decongest Metro Manila
streets. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)	
    - Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima has asked the Energy
Regulatory Commission to approve the universal charge petition
filed by the state firm Power Sector Assets and Liabilities
Management Corp. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - The Department of Finance wants the judiciary to act on
unresolved cases said to be crucial to raising revenues and
attracting investors. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - The Bureau of Customs said it collected a total of 20.97
billion pesos in revenue in February, below its target of 25.67
billion pesos for the month. (BUSINESSMIRROR)	
    - Property developer Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc 
plans to spend 15 billion pesos on new projects this year, chief
finance officer Ricardo Tan said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)	
    - San Miguel Brewery Inc plans to launch its
planned 20-billion-peso fixed rate bond issue within this month,
said Eduardo Francisco, president of underwriter BDO Capital and
Investment Corp. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
> Shares ease as investors await more data          	
> SE Asia Stocks-Oil fuels fresh gains           	
> Dollar firms as euro, yen struggle             	
> Oil falls, posts weekly loss after Saudi scare 	
> Gold falls 3.5 pct, more weakness seen         	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0016 GMT ---------------  	
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1369.63     -0.32%    -4.460 	
 USD/JPY                 81.57       -0.26%    -0.210 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.9826          --     0.003 	
 SPOT GOLD               1712.29      0.03%     0.520 	
 US CRUDE                106.97       0.25%     0.270 	
 DOW JONES               12977.57    -0.02%     -2.73 	
 ASIA ADRS              130.31      -0.81%     -1.07 	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
 	
  ($1 = 42.7 pesos)    	
  Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... 	
  S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... 	
  Australia/NZ.........  India....... China..... 	
    	
  OTHER MARKETS:	
  Wall Street...........  Gold....... Currency. 	
  Eurostocks...........  Oil......... JP bonds.. 	
  ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. 	
  Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. 	
    	
  DIARIES & DATA:	
  IPO diary & data  Asia earnings diary 	
  U.S. earnings diary   European diary     	
  Wall Street Week Ahead   Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
  World forecasts   	
    	
  TOP NEWS:	
  For top Asian company news, double click on:        	
  U.S. company news    European company news 	
  Forex news           Global Economy news 	
  Technology news     Telecoms news      	
  Media news         Banking news         	
  Politics/General news  Asia Macro data    	
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:	
  topnews.session.rservices.com	
    	
  LIVE PRICES & DATA:	
  Philippine stocks          Philippine peso      	
  Philippine debt          Debt   	
  World Stocks           Currency rates  	
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ     Nikkei              	
  FTSE 100                  LME price overview  	
	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.