Philippines - Market factors to watch - Mar 6
#Asia
March 6, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 6 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch - Mar 6

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MANILA, March 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Tuesday:  	
      	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:	
    - National Statistics office to release February inflation
data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]	
    - Statistics office to release producer price survey for
January	
    - The government's Investor Relations Office holds
Philippine Economic Briefing, Summit Halls C & D, 4/F,
Delegation Building, Philippine International Convention Center,
Pasay City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]	
    - Philippine National Bank holds special stockholders'
meeting to approve merger plan with Allied Banking Corp, Grand
Ballroom, Upper Lobby, Century Park Hotel, Manila, 10:00 a.m.
[0200 GMT]	
    - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co holds media and
analysts' briefings on 2011 financial and operating results,
Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Manila B, Makati Shangri-La Hotel,
11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]	
    - Energy Development Corp holds analysts' and investors'
briefing on its full year 2011 financial and operating results,
38/F One Corporate Centre Building, Julia Vargas corner Meralco
Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 2:00 p.m [0700 GMT]	
    - International Container Terminal Services Inc holds
investor teleconference on 2011 financial results, 5:00 p.m.
[0900 GMT]	
    - Mastercard holds economic forum on the global economy and
the Philippines, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT]	
     	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> Philippine growth to rise on domestic demand -IMF 	
> Big Dec fiscal gap won't alter borrowing plans   	
> Philippine Filinvest stands tall on valuations   	
> Philippine 91-day T-bill rate rises to 2.148 pct 	
	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS  	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories)    	
    - Talks between the principal shareholders of Philippine
Airlines and San Miguel Corp also involve the
sale of the former's budget airline unit Airphil Express, an
airline officials said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)	
    - The Philippines is seen capable of dealing with oil prices
averaging $125 a barrel this year, based on latest stress tests,
central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said.
(BUSINESSMIRROR)	
    - A recent cut of 25 basis points in overnight rates is
enough to boost economic growth and contain any inflationary
build up, Guinigundo said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)	
    - The Presidential Commission on Good Government said it had
asked the securities regulator and the central bank to stop the
merger of Philippine National Bank and the Allied Bank
Corporation because it could affect the government's stake in
one of them. (BUSINESSMIRROR)	
    - Philex Mining Corp reported an 83 percent hike in
the estimated value of its gold, copper, and silver shipments in
the first two months of 2012. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - Foreign aid releases to the Philippines grew 4 percent to
$1.67 billion in 2011 from $1.61 billion the previous year, the
economic planning agency said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - First Gen Corp is mulling over plans to
participate in the government's proposed bidding of service
contracts to explore and develop as many as 50 prospective
run-of-river hydropower sites in the Luzon and Visayas region.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)	
    - Transportation and Communications Secretary Manuel Roxas
said the Toll Regulatory Board would make the final decision on
the competing offers of Metro Pacific Tollways Development Corp
 and the Citra-San Miguel Corp consortium for an
elevated road project to connect the main expressways north and
south of the capital. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)	
	
        MARKET NEWS	
> Global shares fall on economy woes; oil up on Iran 	
> Oil firms on Iran fears, growth worry curbs gains 	
> Gold steadies, China growth worry weighs          	
> Asian FX down on profit-taking                    	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT ---------------	
                   INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
 S&P 500                         1364.33     -0.39     -5.30
 USD/JPY                           81.55      0.04      0.03
 US 10YR                            2.01      0.25      0.01
 SPOT GOLD                       1704.39     -0.08     -1.40
 US CRUDE                         107.16      0.41      0.44
 DOW JONES                      12962.81     -0.11    -14.76
 ASIA ADRS                        128.52     -1.37     -1.79
 FTSE 100                        5874.82     -0.61    -36.31
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 	
  ($1=42.8 pesos)  	
  Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... 	
  S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... 	
  Australia/NZ.........  India....... China..... 	
      	
  OTHER MARKETS:  	
  Wall Street...........  Gold....... Currency. 	
  Eurostocks...........  Oil......... JP bonds.. 	
  ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. 	
  Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. 	
      	
  DIARIES & DATA:  	
  IPO diary & data  Asia earnings diary 	
  U.S. earnings diary   European diary     	
  Wall Street Week Ahead   Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
  World forecasts    	
      	
  TOP NEWS:  	
  For top Asian company news, double click on:        	
  U.S. company news    European company news 	
  Forex news           Global Economy news 	
  Technology news     Telecoms news      	
  Media news         Banking news         	
  Politics/General news  Asia Macro data    	
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  	
  topnews.session.rservices.com  	
      	
  LIVE PRICES & DATA:  	
  Philippine stocks          Philippine peso      	
  Philippine debt          Debt   	
  World Stocks           Currency rates  	
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ     Nikkei              	
  FTSE 100                  LME price overview  	
	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

