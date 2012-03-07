FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 7
#Asia
March 7, 2012 / 12:56 AM / in 6 years

RPT-Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 7

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Repeats to fix format)	
    MANILA, March 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories and
press reports which may influence local financial markets on
Wednesday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:  	
    - Central bank to release foreign reserves data for February	
    - Communication and News Exchange Forum on updates from the
Social Work Department, 3/F, conference room, PIA Building,
Visayas Avenue, Quezon City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> Feb inflation eases to near 2-1/2 year low   	
> San Miguel near final deal with CIMB on unit 	
> ICTSI to buy stake in Pakistan terminal      	
> PLDT Q4 net slumps 87 pct, more pain ahead   	
> ICTSI 2011 net income rises 33 pct           	
	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories)	
    - I-Pay Commerce Ventures Inc, a unit of IP Ventures Inc
, will list its shares on the Philippines Stock Exchange
by way of introduction which does not involve an initial public
offering, regulatory filing showed. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)	
    - Philippine National Bank said its 2011 net profit
likely grew 20 percent to about 4.2 billion pesos ($98 million)
and it expects to do even better this year as it merges with
Allied Banking Corp. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - Manila Water Co Inc said its 2011 net profit rose
7 percent to 4.27 billion pesos on higher revenue. (MANILA
STANDARD TODAY)	
    - Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras said two foreign
investor groups have expressed interest to put up separate oil
refineries in the Philippines. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY,
BUSINESSWORLD)	
    - Alliance Global Group Inc, the holding firm of
Filipino-Chinese tycoon Andrew Tan, said it had earmarked 35
billion pesos for capital expenditures this year, mainly for
tourism and real estate projects. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY,
BUSINESSMIRROR)	
    - Manila Electric Co said it would cut its
generation charge for February by 24 centavos per kilowatthour
to reflect lower power prices bought from the wholesale spot
market. (BUSINESSWORLD)	
    - A total of 34 listed companies have yet to comply with the
minimum public ownership requirement of the Philippine Stock
Exchange, bourse president Hans Sicat said. (MANILA
TIMES)	
    - Robinsons Land Corp said it would be spending 6
billion pesos to put up 30 budget hotels in the Philippines in
four to five years as it rides on the tourism boom. (MALAYA, THE
PHILIPPINE STAR)	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets fall on Greece uncertainty 	
> SE Asia Stocks-Fall on global economic concerns   	
> Oil falls on Iran talks, economy worries          	
> Commodity currencies, euro hit on Greek fears     	
> Gold off 6-week low, Greek fears linger           	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0027 GMT ---------------	
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1343.36     -1.54    -20.970 	
 USD/JPY                 80.6        -0.33     -0.270 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.9513        --       0.002 	
 SPOT GOLD               1673.84     -0.01     -0.100 	
 US CRUDE                104.93       0.22      0.240 	
 DOW JONES               12759.15    -1.57   -203.66 	
 ASIA ADRS              125.57      -2.30     -2.95    
-------------------------------------------------------------   	
  ($1=42.8 pesos)	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

