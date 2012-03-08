FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 8
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 8, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 6 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, March 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories and
press reports that could influence local financial markets on
Thursday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:	
    - Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc holds annual
stockholders' meeting, Marco Polo Hotel, Davao City, 2:00 p.m.
[0600 GMT]	
    - British Embassy hosts forum on Islamic finance with
Finance Undersecretary Leah de Leon as guest, Ballroom 3,
Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Makati City, 7:30 a.m.- 3:50 p.m.
[2330-0750 GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> 2011/12 sugar exports seen at 21-yr high     	
> 2011/12 wheat imports seen down-attache      	
> Petron 2011 net profit up 8 pct              	
> Ayala Corp technicals suggest end of uptrend 	
> End-Feb forex reserves at record $77.7 bln   	
> SM Investments 2011 profit up 15 pct         	
    	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories And does not vouch
for their accuracy)	
    - The Philippines stands a good chance of getting a credit
rating upgrade in the short term from Standard & Poor's, which
expects the country's debt profile to further improve as the
economy grows and revenue collection rises. (PHILIPPINE DAILY
INQUIRER)	
    - China Banking Corp, partly owned by the
Philippines' richest man Henry Sy, said its 2011 net profit was
flat at 5 billion pesos ($117 million) as declining asset yields
offset growth in lending. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - Semirara Mining Corp, the Philippines' largest
coal producer, said its 2011 net profit rose 52 percent to a
record 6 billion pesos on higher coal prices. (PHILIPPINE STAR,
BUSINESSMIRROR)	
    - The Philippine economy is expected to grow by 4.7 percent
this year, accelerating from a 4.2 percent expansion in 2011,
supported by strong domestic demand and increased infrastructure
spending, Bank of the Philippine Islands said. (MANILA STANDARD
TODAY) 	
    - The Philippine government said money flows to and from the
Philippines could end up being curtailed given the threat of a
renewed blacklisting by the international money-laundering
watchdog, Financial Action Task Force, after the country failed
to approve measures that would reinforce existing anti
money-laundering laws. (BUSINESSWORLD)	
    - San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc, a unit of
conglomerate San Miguel Corp, said its 2011 net profit
rose 4 percent to 4.2 billion pesos on higher sales. (ALL
PAPERS)	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets recover on Greece hopes   	
> SE Asia Stocks-Weak on growth woes               	
> Gold rises on optimism over Fed, Greek debt      	
> Oil up as Greece hopes, US jobs data fuel rebound 	
> Euro off lows as Greek debt deal, ECB loom       	
	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0023 GMT ---------------  	
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1352.63      0.69%     9.270 	
 USD/JPY                 81.28        0.25%     0.200 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.9739          --     0.002 	
 SPOT GOLD               1684.39     -0.02%    -0.370 	
 US CRUDE                106.09      -0.07%    -0.080 	
 DOW JONES               12837.33     0.61%     78.18	
 ASIA ADRS              126.92       1.08%      1.35	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
 	
  ($1=42.9 pesos)  	
  Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... 	
  S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... 	
  Australia/NZ.........  India....... China..... 	
      	
  OTHER MARKETS:  	
  Wall Street...........  Gold....... Currency. 	
  Eurostocks...........  Oil......... JP bonds.. 	
  ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. 	
  Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. 	
      	
  DIARIES & DATA:  	
  IPO diary & data  Asia earnings diary 	
  U.S. earnings diary   European diary     	
  Wall Street Week Ahead   Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
  World forecasts    	
      	
  TOP NEWS:  	
  For top Asian company news, double click on:        	
  U.S. company news    European company news 	
  Forex news           Global Economy news 	
  Technology news     Telecoms news      	
  Media news         Banking news         	
  Politics/General news  Asia Macro data    	
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  	
  topnews.session.rservices.com  	
      	
  LIVE PRICES & DATA:  	
  Philippine stocks          Philippine peso      	
  Philippine debt          Debt   	
  World Stocks           Currency rates  	
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ     Nikkei              	
  FTSE 100                  LME price overview  	
	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.