Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 8

MANILA, March 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Thursday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Marco Polo Hotel, Davao City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] - British Embassy hosts forum on Islamic finance with Finance Undersecretary Leah de Leon as guest, Ballroom 3, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Makati City, 7:30 a.m.- 3:50 p.m. [2330-0750 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > 2011/12 sugar exports seen at 21-yr high > 2011/12 wheat imports seen down-attache > Petron 2011 net profit up 8 pct > Ayala Corp technicals suggest end of uptrend > End-Feb forex reserves at record $77.7 bln > SM Investments 2011 profit up 15 pct LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories And does not vouch for their accuracy) - The Philippines stands a good chance of getting a credit rating upgrade in the short term from Standard & Poor's, which expects the country's debt profile to further improve as the economy grows and revenue collection rises. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - China Banking Corp, partly owned by the Philippines' richest man Henry Sy, said its 2011 net profit was flat at 5 billion pesos ($117 million) as declining asset yields offset growth in lending. (ALL PAPERS) - Semirara Mining Corp, the Philippines' largest coal producer, said its 2011 net profit rose 52 percent to a record 6 billion pesos on higher coal prices. (PHILIPPINE STAR, BUSINESSMIRROR) - The Philippine economy is expected to grow by 4.7 percent this year, accelerating from a 4.2 percent expansion in 2011, supported by strong domestic demand and increased infrastructure spending, Bank of the Philippine Islands said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - The Philippine government said money flows to and from the Philippines could end up being curtailed given the threat of a renewed blacklisting by the international money-laundering watchdog, Financial Action Task Force, after the country failed to approve measures that would reinforce existing anti money-laundering laws. (BUSINESSWORLD) - San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc, a unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp, said its 2011 net profit rose 4 percent to 4.2 billion pesos on higher sales. (ALL PAPERS)