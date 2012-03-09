FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 9
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 9, 2012 / 1:01 AM / 6 years ago

RPT-Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 9

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Repeats to fix format)	
    MANILA, March 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories and
press reports that could influence local financial markets on
Friday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:	
    - Central bank to release M3, bank lending data for January	
    - Ayala Corp holds analysts' briefing on its Q4 and 2011
financial results, South Room, 25/F Tower One Ayala Triangle,
Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT]	
    - Chamber of Mines of the Philippines holds press
conference, Manila Polo Club, 1 p.m. [0500 GMT]	
        	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> eyes broader outsourcing role 	
> Philippines debt ratio hits 13-yr low     	
> Atlas unit may raise $350 mln via notes   	
> Philippines mulls USdlr global bond issue 	
    	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS  	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch 	
for their accuracy)	
    - Investment pledges registered with the Philippine Economic
Zone Authority in the first two months of the year rose 47
percent to 16.22 billion pesos ($381 million) from a year
earlier on an improved business climate, a senior trade official
said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - The Philippines' external trade is likely to grow by an
average 6.4 percent over the next five years, faster than the
projected growth of 3.78 percent in global trade, HSBC
Philippines senior vice president and head of global banking
Junie Veloso said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - Filipinos remain optimistic that their lives will improve
this year and are even more upbeat with regard to the economy,
Philippine pollster Social Weather Stations said in a new
report. (BUSINESSWORLD)	
    - The government gave out 53.7 billion pesos in subsidies to
41 state firms in 2011, with most of the fund going to those
engaged in housing, health and power, more than double the
previous year's total subsidies of 21 billion. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - The Philippines may be blacklisted by the Paris-based
Financial Action Task Force again as it will likely miss the May
2012 deadline the international financial watchdog has set for
Manila to enact two laws that would strengthen the Anti-Money
Laundering Act, Senator Sergio Osmena said. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp has
deferred plans to put up an ethanol facility in the country, its
president Ramon Ang said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Greek debt hopes buoy shares       	
> SE Asia Stocks-Rebound, Bangkok at 16-yr high     	
> Oil gains for second day on Greek deal, Iran      	
> Gold hovers around $1,700 on Greek debt           	
	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0023 GMT ---------------	
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1365.91      0.98     13.280 	
 USD/JPY                 81.53       -0.04     -0.030 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.0139        --      -0.002 	
 SPOT GOLD               1699.31      0.00     -0.030 	
 US CRUDE                106.76       0.17      0.180 	
 DOW JONES               12907.94     0.55      70.61 	
 ASIA ADRS              129.13       1.74       2.21	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
  ($1=42.6 pesos)	
  Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... 	
  S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... 	
  Australia/NZ.........  India....... China..... 	
    	
  OTHER MARKETS:	
  Wall Street...........  Gold....... Currency. 	
  Eurostocks...........  Oil......... JP bonds.. 	
  ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. 	
  Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. 	
    	
  DIARIES & DATA:	
  IPO diary & data  Asia earnings diary 	
  U.S. earnings diary   European diary     	
  Wall Street Week Ahead   Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
  World forecasts   	
    	
  TOP NEWS:	
  For top Asian company news, double click on:        	
  U.S. company news    European company news 	
  Forex news           Global Economy news 	
  Technology news     Telecoms news      	
  Media news         Banking news         	
  Politics/General news  Asia Macro data    	
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:	
  topnews.session.rservices.com	
    	
  LIVE PRICES & DATA:	
  Philippine stocks          Philippine peso      	
  Philippine debt          Debt   	
  World Stocks           Currency rates  	
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ     Nikkei              	
  FTSE 100                  LME price overview  	
($1 = 42.5800 Philippine pesos)	
	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.