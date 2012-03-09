RPT-Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 9

(Repeats to fix format) MANILA, March 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Friday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Central bank to release M3, bank lending data for January - Ayala Corp holds analysts' briefing on its Q4 and 2011 financial results, South Room, 25/F Tower One Ayala Triangle, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT] - Chamber of Mines of the Philippines holds press conference, Manila Polo Club, 1 p.m. [0500 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > eyes broader outsourcing role > Philippines debt ratio hits 13-yr low > Atlas unit may raise $350 mln via notes > Philippines mulls USdlr global bond issue LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy) - Investment pledges registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority in the first two months of the year rose 47 percent to 16.22 billion pesos ($381 million) from a year earlier on an improved business climate, a senior trade official said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The Philippines' external trade is likely to grow by an average 6.4 percent over the next five years, faster than the projected growth of 3.78 percent in global trade, HSBC Philippines senior vice president and head of global banking Junie Veloso said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Filipinos remain optimistic that their lives will improve this year and are even more upbeat with regard to the economy, Philippine pollster Social Weather Stations said in a new report. (BUSINESSWORLD) - The government gave out 53.7 billion pesos in subsidies to 41 state firms in 2011, with most of the fund going to those engaged in housing, health and power, more than double the previous year's total subsidies of 21 billion. (ALL PAPERS) - The Philippines may be blacklisted by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force again as it will likely miss the May 2012 deadline the international financial watchdog has set for Manila to enact two laws that would strengthen the Anti-Money Laundering Act, Senator Sergio Osmena said. (ALL PAPERS) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp has deferred plans to put up an ethanol facility in the country, its president Ramon Ang said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) MARKET NEWS > GLOBAL MARKETS-Greek debt hopes buoy shares > SE Asia Stocks-Rebound, Bangkok at 16-yr high > Oil gains for second day on Greek deal, Iran > Gold hovers around $1,700 on Greek debt ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0023 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365.91 0.98 13.280 USD/JPY 81.53 -0.04 -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0139 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1699.31 0.00 -0.030 US CRUDE 106.76 0.17 0.180 DOW JONES 12907.94 0.55 70.61 ASIA ADRS 129.13 1.74 2.21 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1=42.6 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview ($1 = 42.5800 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)