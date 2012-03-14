Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 14

MANILA, March 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Wednesday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala is guest at Food Security Strategies Forum, Bureau of Soils and Water Management Convention Hall, Department of Agriculture, Quezon City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Energy Undersecretary Josefina Asirit holds press briefing on Mindanao power situation, Department of Energy building, Energy Center, Merritt Road, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine exports surprise points to stronger growth > Philippines' December net FDI inflows down 56 pct y/y > Philippines 10-yr T-bond fetches avg rate of 5.159 pct > Manila's anti-graft court orders arrest of Arroyo, 3 others LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy) - Filipino business executives have turned more upbeat about the country's economic prospects this year and, according to the head of the Makati Business Club, the Aquino administration's drive to impeach Chief Justice Renato Corona has contributed largely to it. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - British banking giant HSBC denied an overseas report that it was planning to pull out of the Philippines and a few other Asian jurisdictions to focus on its "core" markets. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The government spent 722.75 billion pesos ($17 billion) to service its debts last year, up 5 percent from the previous year, data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR) - The country's largest miner Philex Mining Corp is keen on investing in Myanmar, with talks already ongoing to explore opportunities there as part of its expansion plans, a company official said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR) - Listed IPVG Corp, through its affiliate Conqueror Space Ltd, has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Canadian-Chinese firm, allowing it to build and operate mineral refineries in India. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR) - Green future Innovations Inc of Japan has postponed the commissioning of a $120-million ethanol and cogeneration facility in Isabela province to June after last year's typhoons affected the plant's construction. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY) MARKET NEWS > Short-covering supports Asia FX; wary before Fed > SEAsia Stocks-Mostly higher after choppy sessions > Banks lead US stocks rally; Fed outlook lifts dlr > Gold falls 2 pct as Fed easing hopes fade > Commods gain on econ data,Fed resolve on rates ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0033 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1395.96 1.81 24.87 USD/JPY 83.16 0.33 0.27 US 10YR 2.12 -0.16 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1675.90 0.07 1.15 US CRUDE 106.69 -0.01 -0.01 DOW JONES 13177.68 1.68 217.97 ASIA ADRS 131.56 2.10 2.71 FTSE 100 5955.91 1.07 63.16 ($1=42.66 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)