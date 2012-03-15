Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 15

MANILA, March 15 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Thursday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Central bank to release remittances data for January; first quarter consumer expectations survey; Selected Philippine Economic Indicators for February - Statistics office to release labor force survey for January, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]; and monthly integrated survey of selected industries for January - Visa Philippines holds luncheon with country manager for Philippines and Guam, Iain Jamieson, to give a brief business update and 2012 outlook, Pasay B Function Room, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] - David Rizzo, President of the Asia Pacific region for Teleperformance, talks about the challenges facing the BPO industry during the Asia CEO forum, Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati City, 7:45 a.m.-9:00 a.m. - Philippines Airlines Summer Launch, One Esplanade, 6:00 p.m. [1000 GMT] - Cebu Air Inc's quarterly media briefing via global conference call, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. [0130-1130 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > San Miguel seeks acquisition loan > Ayala Corp plans $234 million bond sale > Philippines' NFA to import rice as buffer > Manila c.bank says ready to support growth LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy) - Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc said its 2011 net profit jumped by a third to a record 21.6 billion pesos ($504 million) with the sale of its stake in Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc to Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (ALL PAPERS) - Budget airline operator Cebu Air Inc said its 2011 net profit fell 48 percent to 3.62 billion pesos mainly due to higher aviation fuel costs. (ALL PAPERS) - San Miguel Brewery Inc said it would issue 20 billion pesos worth of five-year bonds at 6.05 percent coupon, seven-year bonds at 5.93 percent, and 10-year bonds at 6.6 percent. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - Greenergy Holdings Inc said it had entered into a joint venture agreement with a China-based firm to set up an incubator for energy technology start-ups. (BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA STANDARD TODAY) - Port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc said it had signed a deal to start talks with Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise to develop and operate a container terminal at Lagos Free Trade Zone in Nigeria. (PHILIPPINE STAR, MALAYA) MARKET NEWS > GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease on China growth worry > SE Asia Stocks-Manila at record high on US data > Dollar flexes muscles as yields surge > Oil dips on US supply build, Iran eyed > Gold tumbles on dashed QE hopes, technicals ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0029 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1394.28 -0.12% -1.670 USD/JPY 83.93 0.3% 0.250 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2848 -- 0.011 SPOT GOLD 1643.51 0.09% 1.410 US CRUDE 105.7 0.26% 0.270 DOW JONES 13194.10 0.12% 16.42 ASIA ADRS 130.05 -1.15% -1.51 ($1=42.9 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)