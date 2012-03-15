FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 15
March 15, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 6 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 15

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, March 15 (Reuters) - Following are some news
stories and press reports that could influence local financial
markets on Thursday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:	
    - Central bank to release remittances data for January;
first quarter consumer expectations survey; Selected Philippine
Economic Indicators for February	
    - Statistics office to release labor force survey for
January, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]; and monthly integrated survey of
selected industries for January	
    - Visa Philippines holds luncheon with country manager for
Philippines and Guam, Iain Jamieson, to give a brief business
update and 2012 outlook, Pasay B Function Room, Makati
Shangri-La Hotel, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]	
    - David Rizzo, President of the Asia Pacific region for
Teleperformance, talks about the challenges facing the BPO
industry during the Asia CEO forum, Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati
City, 7:45 a.m.-9:00 a.m.	
    - Philippines Airlines Summer Launch, One Esplanade, 6:00
p.m. [1000 GMT] 	
    - Cebu Air Inc's quarterly media briefing via global
conference call, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. [0130-1130 GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> San Miguel seeks acquisition loan         	
> Ayala Corp plans $234 million bond sale   	
> Philippines' NFA to import rice as buffer 	
> Manila c.bank says ready to support growth 	
    	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy)	
    - Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc 
said its 2011 net profit jumped by a third to a record 21.6
billion pesos ($504 million) with the sale of its stake in
Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc to Philippine Long
Distance Telephone Co. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - Budget airline operator Cebu Air Inc said its
2011 net profit fell 48 percent to 3.62 billion pesos mainly due
to higher aviation fuel costs. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - San Miguel Brewery Inc said it would issue 20
billion pesos worth of five-year bonds at 6.05 percent coupon,
seven-year bonds at 5.93 percent, and 10-year bonds at 6.6
percent. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - Greenergy Holdings Inc said it had entered into a joint
venture agreement with a China-based firm to set up an incubator
for energy technology start-ups. (BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA STANDARD
TODAY)	
    - Port operator International Container Terminal Services
Inc said it had signed a deal to start talks with Lekki
Port LFTZ Enterprise to develop and operate a container terminal
at Lagos Free Trade Zone in Nigeria. (PHILIPPINE STAR, MALAYA)	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease on China growth worry 	
> SE Asia Stocks-Manila at record high on US data  	
> Dollar flexes muscles as yields surge            	
> Oil dips on US supply build, Iran eyed           	
> Gold tumbles on dashed QE hopes, technicals      	
    	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

