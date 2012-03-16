FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 16
#Asia
March 16, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 6 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, March 16 (Reuters) - Following are some news
stories and press reports that could influence local financial
markets on Friday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:	
    - Filinvest Land Inc holds analysts' briefing on 2011
financial results, FCC Marketing Office, Corporate Avenue,
Filinvest Corporate City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, 3:00 p.m.
[0700 GMT]	
    - Philippine Stock Exchange holds analysts' briefing, PSE
Ayala Boardroom, 3/F PSE Plaza, Ayala Triangle, Makati City,
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. [0230-0430 GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> Philippine posts net portfolio outflow in Feb 	
> Investors bearish on yuan, cut Asia FX bets   	
> January remittances up 5.4 pct at $1.56 bln   	
> June 30 deadline set for rice imports         	
> Jobless rate rises to 7.2 pct in January      	
    	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch 	
for their accuracy)	
    - The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the
initial public offerings of GT Capital Holdings Corp, which is
scheduled to launch its offer in April, and East West Banking
Corp. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - Manufacturing output recovered in January from a
three-month slump, with the volume of production picking up by
0.2 percent from a year earlier, reflecting improved export
performance and increased domestic activity, government data
showed. (BUSINESSWORLD)	
    - Smart Communications Inc, a unit of Philippine Long
Distance Telephone Co, said it had raised 5.5 billion
pesos ($128 million) via five-year and 10-year fixed rate notes
to refinance debt. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - The Philippine Stock Exchange said its 2011 net
profit fell 2.7 percent to 406.19 million pesos on higher
expenses related to the installation of a new trading system.
(BUSINESSWORLD)	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar consolidate        	
> SE Asia Stocks-Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur up          	
> Dollar hits speed bumps as profit-takers emerge  	
> Oil falls as US, UK plan oil reserve release     	
> Gold rises 1 percent, snaps three-day decline    	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2358 GMT ---------------  	
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1402.6        0.6%     8.320	
 USD/JPY                 83.5           -0%     0.000	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.2848          --     0.005	
 SPOT GOLD               1656.29     -0.09%    -1.440	
 US CRUDE                105.46       0.33%     0.350	
 DOW JONES               13252.76     0.44%     58.66	
 ASIA ADRS              131.14       0.84%      1.09	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
    	
  ($1=43.00 pesos)  	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.