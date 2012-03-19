FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 19
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 19, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 6 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, March 19 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories
and press reports that could influence local financial markets
on Monday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:	
    - Central bank to release balance of payments data for
February	
    - Bureau of Treasury to hold Treasury bill auction, 1:00
p.m. [0500 GMT]	
    - National Food Authority holds bidding for rights to import
190,000 tonnes of rice, SRA Social Hall, North Avenue, Quezon
City, 8:00 a.m. [0000 GMT]	
    - World Bank to launch Philippines Quarterly Update,
Knowledge for Development Center, ground floor, Taipan Place, F.
Ortigas Jr. Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 10:00 a.m. to 11
noon [0200-0300 GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> Philippine c.bank revises some forex rules 	
> Bourse approves $720 mln IPOs, more likely 	
    	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch  	
for their accuracy)	
    - Investment commitments from foreign investors in February
surged 249 percent from a year earlier to 3.22 billion pesos
($75 million), boosted largely by sustained confidence in the
domestic economy, the Board of Investments said. (PHILIPPINE
DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - The peso may strengthen to 41 against the U.S. dollar by
year's end with the expected influx of foreign funds into the
country's stock and bond markets, economists at First Metro
Investment Corp and the University of Asia and the Pacific said
in a joint monthly report. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - The group of businessman Manuel Pangilinan may make
another bid for a controlling stake in the Manila-Cavite Toll
Expressway Project that will link Metro Manila to the southern
Cavite province, a source said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas expects more foreign hot
money to flow back in the country starting March, reversing
outflows last month, as market jitters over the Greek debt
crisis eased, Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said. (PHILIPPINE
DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - The SM Group's Costa Del Hamilo Inc unit plans to
start construction on horizontal housing at its resort complex
in Batangas province south of the capital later this year,
project development director William Chew said. (BUSINESSWORLD)	
    - Ayala Land Inc said it would open a
5-billion-peso mixed-use complex in southern Cagayan de Oro
province in November. (PHILIPPINE STAR)	
    - Philippine Airlines, owned by Filipino tycoon Lucio Tan's
PAL Holdings Inc, is seeking to raise its fuel
surcharge on international flights by as much as $100 per ticket
due to high fuel prices, PAL president Jaime Bautista said.
(BUSINESSMIRROR)	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up on brighter US economy  	
> SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Thailand up        	
> Yen hits five-mth lows on euro; dollar steady 	
> Oil climbs on Iran tensions, dollar slip      	
> Gold ends flat, down 3 percent for the week   	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0011 GMT ---------------	
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1404.17      0.11%     1.570	
 USD/JPY                 83.44        0.06%     0.050	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.3138          --     0.016	
 SPOT GOLD               1660.29      0.41%     6.800	
 US CRUDE                107.39       0.31%     0.340	
 DOW JONES               13232.62    -0.15%    -20.14	
 ASIA ADRS              131.30       0.12%      0.16	
-------------------------------------------------------------  	
      	
  ($1= 43.1 pesos)	
  Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... 	
  S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... 	
  Australia/NZ.........  India....... China..... 	
    	
  OTHER MARKETS:	
  Wall Street...........  Gold....... Currency. 	
  Eurostocks...........  Oil......... JP bonds.. 	
  ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. 	
  Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. 	
  	
  DIARIES & DATA:	
  IPO diary & data  Asia earnings diary 	
  U.S. earnings diary   European diary     	
  Wall Street Week Ahead   Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
  World forecasts   	
    	
  TOP NEWS:	
  For top Asian company news, double click on:        	
  U.S. company news    European company news 	
  Forex news           Global Economy news 	
  Technology news     Telecoms news      	
  Media news         Banking news         	
  Politics/General news  Asia Macro data    	
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:	
  topnews.session.rservices.com	
    	
  LIVE PRICES & DATA:	
  Philippine stocks          Philippine peso      	
  Philippine debt          Debt   	
  World Stocks           Currency rates  	
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ     Nikkei              	
  FTSE 100                  LME price overview  	
	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.