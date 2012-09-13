FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 13
September 13, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT -------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1436.56      0.21     3.000 
 USD/JPY                   77.77       -0.05    -0.040 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.749          --    -0.009 
 SPOT GOLD                 1732.55      0.09     1.550 
 US CRUDE                  97          -0.01    -0.010 
 DOW JONES                 13333.35     0.07      9.99 
 ASIA ADRS                120.23       0.87      1.04 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks, euro gain on German ruling; Fed in
focus 
    SE Asia Stocks-Up on economic recovery hopes; Thai index
hits 16-yr high 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank holds rate-setting meeting; decision to be
announced at around 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
    - Wellex Industries Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting,
One Cafe and Events Place, 6/F One Corporate Center, Dona Julia
Vargas Avenue corner Meralco Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City,
10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PHILEX MINING CORP 
    The country's top miner said any fines and penalties that
the Department of Environment and Natural Resources may propose
to impose on the company for mine waste leaks will be subject to
due process. To view the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/zak62t
    
    - GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS CORP 
    Conglomerate GT Capital has declared a cash dividend of 3.17
pesos per share to be paid on Oct 22. To view the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/xak62t
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

