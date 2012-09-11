FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 11
#Asia
September 11, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, euro dips before German ruling,
Fed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Vietnam at two-week low 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Statistics Office to release July exports data, 9:00 a.m.
[0100 GMT] 
    - Bureau of Treasury holds 10-yr T-bond auction, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT] 
    - Central bank to release money supply, commercial loans
data for July 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PHILEX MINING CORP, METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS
 
    - Philex, the country's biggest miner, said the start of
commercial operations of its Silangan copper and gold project
remains at around end-2016 to 2017, despite reports it had
pushed back the timetable of the project. For full disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/kux52t
            
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

