Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 12
#Asia
September 12, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT --------------
               INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG       NET CHG 
 S&P 500                     1433.56      0.31         4.48
 USD/JPY                       77.75      0.00         0.00
 US 10YR                        1.69     -0.53        -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                   1732.99      0.08         1.35
 US CRUDE                      96.90     -0.28        -0.27
 DOW JONES                  13323.36      0.52        69.07
 ASIA ADRS                    119.19      0.94         1.11
 FTSE 100                    5792.19     -0.02        -1.01
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
      
    GLOBAL MARKETS--Stocks gain, dollar weakens on Fed easing
outlook 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Fed meeting, German ruling eyed 
 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Launch of ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard, with
officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Philippine
Stock Exchange, and Institute of Corporate Directors, Rizal
Ballroom C, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
[0330-0700 GMT]
    - National Conference on Microinsurance with the theme
"Insuring the Future, Empowering the People," Hotel Sofitel
Philippine Plaza Manila, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
    
    STOCKS NEWS
    - PHILEX MINING CORP 
    - The government may fine the Philippines' biggest miner
Philex Mining Corp at least 1 billion pesos ($24 million) for
leaks out of its now shut Padcal gold and copper mine, the
environment minister said on Tuesday. 
    
    MARKET NEWS 
 > Nikkei rises before German ruling, hopes for Fed        
 > Dow climbs to highest since 2007, Fed optimism builds   
 > TREASURIES-Heavy supply weighs on prices before Fed    
 > U.S. dollar drops as Fed, Moody's weigh               
 > Gold rises after Moody's US credit warning hits dollar 
 > Oil rises awaiting Fed meeting, German court           
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Manila's July exports up on yr,electronics drop  
> Manila's 10-yr T-bond coupon rate set at 4.75 pct 
> Manila's July bank lending growth at 3-mth high  
> Manila's July money supply growth at 3-mth high  

    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    ($1 = 41.56 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

