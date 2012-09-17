Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 17

MANILA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1465.77 0.4 5.780 USD/JPY 78.32 -0.08 -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8695 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1774.25 0.27 4.790 US CRUDE 98.98 -0.02 -0.020 DOW JONES 13593.37 0.40 53.51 ASIA ADRS 124.62 1.79 2.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hold firm after Fed-inspired rally SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Jakarta hits record high, Thai at 16-yr high WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Philippine holds economic briefing and press conference with central bank Governor Amando Tetangco, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo, Budget Secretary Florencio Abad, Public Works Secretary Rogelio Singson, and Tourism Secretary Ramon Jimenez, Summit Halls, PICC, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Bureau of Treasury holds Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - Central bank to release July remittances data - Steniel Manufacturing Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Gateway Business Park, Barangay Javalera, General Trias, Cavite City, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - Manila Jockey Club Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Turf Club, San Lazaro Leisure and Business Park, Carmona, Cavite, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - The Philippine Transparency Forum, AIM Conference Center, Makati, 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. [0600 to 1000 GMT] - Seminar on Regional Economic Integration and Inclusive Growth hosted by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, C.P. Romulo Hall, NEDA sa Makati Building, 106 Amorsolo St., Legaspi Village, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. [0100 to 0830 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - AYALA CORP The conglomerate said its board has approved the sale on the Philippine Stock Exchange of the 15 million common shares held in treasury at a price of 430 pesos per share. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/qas62t - RFM CORP RFM confirmed a local newspaper report that PT Indonesia has expressed an interest in invest in one of its subsidiaries. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/bes62t MARKET NEWS > Wall Street ends at multi-year highs on Fed > U.S. bonds sag as Fed move raises inflation jitters > Dollar pinned down by Fed, markets wary of yen > Gold posts second day of gains after Fed stimulus > Oil prices push higher as Fed stimulus supports REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Main tax agency misses August revenue goal > Philippine net portfolio inflows slow in Aug > FACTBOX-Key political risks to watch > Panetta seeks closer Sino-U.S. ties ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)