Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 17
#Asia
September 17, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.

 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1465.77       0.4     5.780 
 USD/JPY                   78.32       -0.08    -0.060 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8695         --     0.000 
 SPOT GOLD                 1774.25      0.27     4.790 
 US CRUDE                  98.98       -0.02    -0.020 
 DOW JONES                 13593.37     0.40     53.51 
 ASIA ADRS                124.62       1.79      2.19 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hold firm after Fed-inspired
rally 
    SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Jakarta hits record high, Thai at
16-yr high 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Philippine holds economic briefing and press conference
with central bank Governor Amando Tetangco, Finance Secretary
Cesar Purisima, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan,
Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo, Budget Secretary Florencio
Abad, Public Works Secretary Rogelio Singson, and Tourism
Secretary Ramon Jimenez, Summit Halls, PICC, 9:00 a.m. [0100
GMT]
    - Bureau of Treasury holds Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]
    - Central bank to release July remittances data
    - Steniel Manufacturing Corp holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Gateway Business Park, Barangay Javalera, General
Trias, Cavite City, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]
    - Manila Jockey Club Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting,
Turf Club, San Lazaro Leisure and Business Park, Carmona,
Cavite, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - The Philippine Transparency Forum, AIM Conference Center,
Makati, 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. [0600 to 1000 GMT]
    - Seminar on Regional Economic Integration and Inclusive
Growth hosted by the Philippine Institute for Development
Studies, C.P. Romulo Hall, NEDA sa Makati Building, 106 Amorsolo
St., Legaspi Village, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. [0100
to 0830 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - AYALA CORP 
    The conglomerate said its board has approved the sale on the
Philippine Stock Exchange of the 15 million common shares held
in treasury at a price of 430 pesos per share. To view the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/qas62t
    
    - RFM CORP 
    RFM confirmed a local newspaper report that PT Indonesia has
expressed an interest in invest in one of its subsidiaries. To
view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/bes62t
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

