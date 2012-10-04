FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 4
#Asia
October 4, 2012 / 12:46 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Repeats to wider audience)
    MANILA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
    
 S&P 500                   1450.99      0.36     5.240 
 USD/JPY                   78.45       -0.01    -0.010 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6198         --     0.003 
 SPOT GOLD                 1778.89      0.08     1.500 
 US CRUDE                  88.18        0.05     0.040 
 DOW JONES                 13494.61     0.09     12.25 
 ASIA ADRS                119.66      -0.39     -0.47 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil slide on growth concerns, Spanish
limbo 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat; energy-related shares weak
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Bureau of Customs and Department of Justice hold joint
press conference on latest smuggling case, 11:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
    - Closing of the Asean Maritime Forum, Manila Hotel
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO 
    Shares of PLDT that fell sharply since mid-September could
reverse, technical charts suggest. 
    
    - AYALA CORP 
    The conglomerate said its board has approved the public
offering of fixed rate bonds to raise up to 10 billion pesos
with a seven-year maturity. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/fuw92t
    
    - FIRST GEN CORP 
    The power producer said it had signed a $420 million term
loan facility with a 10-year maturity with seven banks and would
use the proceeds to repay existing debt. To view the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/guw92t
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.41 pct           
> Wall St stays afloat on firm data but HP drags           
> TREASURIES-Bonds little changed before Fed minutes      
> Yen slips; euro eyes ECB, Spanish bond sale            
> Gold rises after US job data, defies drop in oil       
> Oil falls as global economic data dims demand outlook   
    
> Sept CPI seen elevated but rate cut possible     
> ADB cuts growth f'casts, sees China soft landing 
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

