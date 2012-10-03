FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 3
#Asia
October 3, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
    
  ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0000 GMT ---------------
                   INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG
 USD/JPY                           78.20      0.08      0.06
 US 10YR                            1.62     -0.01      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                       1772.66     -0.13     -2.34
 US CRUDE                          91.65     -0.26     -0.24
 DOW JONES                      13482.36     -0.24    -32.75
 ASIA ADRS                        120.13     -0.22     -0.26
 FTSE 100                        5809.45     -0.19    -11.00
  -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS--US stocks flat, euro up as Spain bailout in
focus  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up in thin volume; Thai index hits
16-year high  
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - San Miguel Brewery Inc to list 2017 Series D bonds for
trading on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp platform
    - Ninth meeting of the Asia-Pacific Tax Forum, Makati
Shangri-La Hotel, Makati City [ENDS Oct 5]
    - Asian Development Outlook 2012 Update Philippine Launch,
Briefing Theater 1, ADB Headquarters, ADB Avenue, Mandaluyong
City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - MANILA WATER CO 
    Manila Water said it has signed a 25-year term $137.5
million subsidiary loan agreement with the state-owned Land Bank
of the Philippines to fund a sewerage system project. 
    link.reuters.com/fuq92t  
    
    - AYALA LAND INC 
    Ayala Land said its wholly owned subsidiary acquired the
interests of Kingdom Hotel Investments and its affiliate in the
Fairmont Hotel and Raffles Suites and Residences project in the
Makati financial district for $24.1 million.
    link.reuters.com/huq92t
    
    MARKET NEWS 
 > Nikkei share average opens down 0.09 pct               
 > Wall St slips on Spain, earnings worries               
 > U.S. bond prices edge up, jobs data in focus          
 > Euro hampered by Spain; AUD bruised by rate cut      
 > Gold ends flat near 2012 high, US payrolls eyed      
 > Oil falls on economic concerns                        
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines defies church to push family planning 
> Philippines extends FX market trade by 30 minutes 
> Manila, Muslim rebels start peace talks           
        
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila newsroom)

