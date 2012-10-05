FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 5
#Asia
October 5, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
    
  ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @2336 GMT -------------- 
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG     NET CHG 
 USD/JPY                         78.51      0.05         0.04
 US 10YR                          1.67     -0.09         0.00
 SPOT GOLD                     1790.71      0.12         2.16
 US CRUDE                        91.45     -0.28        -0.26
 DOW JONES                    13575.36      0.60        80.75
 ASIA ADRS                      121.20      1.29         1.54
 FTSE 100                      5827.78      0.03         1.97
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
   
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro climbs on ECB; stocks rise before jobs
data  
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Malaysia, Indonesia at all-time
high  
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release foreign reserves data for
September
    - Statistics Office to release September inflation data,
9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - Philippine Mining Luncheon with Philex Mining Corp SVP
Michael Toledo as guest speaker, Manila Polo Club Ballroom,
Makati City, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT]
    - Philcomsat Holdings Corp holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Dasmarinas Room, Makati Sports Club, L.P. Leviste
Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
    - Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines holds
2012 National Conference with guests BSP Governor Amando
Tetangco and Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima, The Peninsula
Manila, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. [0000 to 09000 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - CEBU AIR INC 
    - Cebu Air Inc said it had been invited to take a look at
acquiring unlisted Zest Air but said any interest it has on the
airline was non-binding and at best indicative, adding it was
not doing any due diligence at the moment. For the full
disclosure: link.reuters.com/ved23t
        
    - AYALA CORP 
    - Conglomerate Ayala Corp said it was planning to issue
fixed rate bonds worth 10 billion pesos ($241 million) and has
sought to register the issue with the securities regulator. For
the full disclosure: link.reuters.com/wed23t
    
    MARKET NEWS
($1 = 41.4850 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
