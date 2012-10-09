FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 9
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 9, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

 ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT --------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1455.88     -0.35    -5.050 
 USD/JPY                   78.29       -0.04    -0.030 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7028         --    -0.040 
 SPOT GOLD                 1776.94      0.15     2.650 
 US CRUDE                  89.92        0.66     0.590 
 DOW JONES                 13583.65    -0.19    -26.50 
 ASIA ADRS                119.73      -0.76     -0.92 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil falter on view on China economy
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat amid global concerns; Jakarta
off record 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Bureau of Treasury holds retail treasury bonds auction,
1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]
    - 38th Philippine Business Conference and Expo, Manila Hotel
(ends Oct 10)
    - Central bank to release money supply and bank loans data
for August, foreign direct investments data for July, and real
estate loans data for June
    
    STOCK TO WATCH
    - ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP INC 
    Shares of conglomerate Alliance Global, which have risen
sharply over the past month, could reverse, technical charts
suggest. 
 
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei opens lower as slowdown fears persist            
> Wall St drops as investors wary of weak earnings        
> Euro falls from 2-week highs vs dollar, yen as        
> Gold hit by largest 2-day fall since August           
> Oil dips on growth concerns; Middle East fears support 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> In the global debt market, a stronger Philippines 
> Malaysian palm oil firm eyes Philippines         
> WB cuts East Asia GDP outlook, flags China risks 
> Inflows seen last week as indexes at new highs   

    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.