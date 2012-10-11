FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 11
#Asia
October 11, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT --------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1432.56     -0.62    -8.920 
 USD/JPY                   78.05       -0.15    -0.120 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6802         --     0.000 
 SPOT GOLD                 1759.94     -0.11    -2.000 
 US CRUDE                  91.22       -0.03    -0.030 
 DOW JONES                 13344.97    -0.95   -128.56 
 ASIA ADRS                117.41      -0.60     -0.71 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil retreat on global growth fears
    
    SE Asia Stocks-S'pore leads regional losses amid global
growth concerns 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - President Benigno is keynote speaker at the third and last
day of the 38th Philippine Business Conference and Exhibition,
Manila Hotel, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
    - Central bank to release data on foreign portfolio inflows
for September and highlights of September 13 policy meeting
    - Philex Mining Corp holds media briefing for updates on its
shuttered Padcal mine, Shangri-La EDSA Hotel, Mandaluyong City,
11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
    
    STOCK TO WATCH
    - SM INVESTMENTS CORP 
    The conglomerate priced a $500 million, 7-year bond offer,
which was oversubscribed, on Wednesday. 
 
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei falls, heading for 3rd straight day of loss      
> Blue chips Chevron, Alcoa lead Wall Street's sell-off   
> TREASURIES-Prices gain  in thin volume on growth fears 
> Euro, Aussie fall on worries over Spain, growth       
> Gold ends flat as stimulus fades, euro zone eyed      
> Oil falls as economic worries, stock market pressure   
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> August M3 growth at 5-mth low                   
> Exports dip in August, cast doubt on 2012 goal  
> July net FDI inflow at 6-month high             
> For risk-reward, look beyond SE Asian equities  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
