Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 12
#Asia
October 12, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT -------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1432.84      0.02     0.280 
 USD/JPY                   78.38        0.08     0.060 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6802         --     0.012 
 SPOT GOLD                 1768.54      0.02     0.350 
 US CRUDE                  92.45        0.41     0.380 
 DOW JONES                 13326.39    -0.14    -18.58 
 ASIA ADRS                118.58       1.00      1.17 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Middle East tensions push oil higher; euro up
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Global concerns weigh; late buying lifts
Bangkok, Jakarta 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Berjaya Philippines Inc holds regular stockholders'
meeting, Berjaya Manila Hotel, Eduque Street, Makati City, 9:00
a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - Nestle Philippines holds briefing on the inauguration of
its new manufacturing facility, with guests Nandu Nandkishore,
Nestlé S.A. EVP and Zone Asia-Oceania-Africa  managing director,
and John Martin Miller, Nestlé Philippines chairman and CEO,
Nestle Centre, Rockwell, Makati City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - AYALA CORP, BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
 
     DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest lender, has
agreed to sell more than half of its stake in Bank of Philippine
Islands to Ayala Corp for $616 to boost its capital base.
  
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

