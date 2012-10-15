RPT-Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 15

(Repeats to fix format) MANILA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.59 -0.3 -4.250 USD/JPY 78.42 -0 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6526 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1742.09 -0.66 -11.660 US CRUDE 91.04 -0.89 -0.820 DOW JONES 13328.85 0.02 2.46 ASIA ADRS 118.17 -0.35 -0.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on corporate earnings worry SE Asia Stocks-Most edge up in bearish week; commodities rebound WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front sign the framework agreement creating a new autonomous entity called Bangsamoro in the southern Mindanao region, Malacanang Palace, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - Central bank to release overseas Filipino remittances data for August - Vitarich Corp holds special stockholders' meeting, Vitarich Compound, MacArthur Highway, Abangan Sur, Marilao, Bulacan, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Government hold forum to present Philippine Statistical Development Program 2011-2017, Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati City, 1:30-4:30 p.m. [0530--0830 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - FIRST METRO INVESTMENT CORP, METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO First Metro, the investment banking arm of Metropolitan Bank, said its board has approved the filing of a petition for voluntary delisting with the Philippine Stock Exchange. (For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/jys33t) MARKET NEWS > Wall St posts worst week since June, banks weigh > TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices rise on muted inflation > Commodity currencies firmer, more China data on tap > Gold falls, US data feeds worry Fed to curb stimulus > Brent falls $1/bbl, spread to U.S. crude narrows REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila sells $3.1 bln in retail bonds so far > DBS sells Philippine bank stake for $616 mln ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)