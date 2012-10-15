FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 15
#Asia
October 15, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Repeats to fix format)
    MANILA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT --------------  
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1428.59      -0.3    -4.250 
 USD/JPY                   78.42          -0     0.000 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6526         --    -0.003 
 SPOT GOLD                 1742.09     -0.66   -11.660 
 US CRUDE                  91.04       -0.89    -0.820 
 DOW JONES                 13328.85     0.02      2.46 
 ASIA ADRS                118.17      -0.35     -0.41
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on corporate earnings worry
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Most edge up in bearish week; commodities
rebound 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation
Front sign the framework agreement creating a new autonomous
entity called Bangsamoro in the southern Mindanao region,
Malacanang Palace, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] 
    - Central bank to release overseas Filipino remittances data
for August
    - Vitarich Corp holds special stockholders' meeting,
Vitarich Compound, MacArthur Highway, Abangan Sur, Marilao,
Bulacan, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - Government hold forum to present Philippine Statistical
Development Program 2011-2017, Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati City,
1:30-4:30 p.m. [0530--0830 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - FIRST METRO INVESTMENT CORP, METROPOLITAN BANK &
TRUST CO 
    First Metro, the investment banking arm of Metropolitan
Bank, said its board has approved the filing of a petition for
voluntary delisting with the Philippine Stock Exchange. (For the
full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/jys33t)
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Wall St posts worst week since June, banks weigh        
> TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices rise on muted inflation      
> Commodity currencies firmer, more China data on tap   
> Gold falls, US data feeds worry Fed to curb stimulus  
> Brent falls $1/bbl, spread to U.S. crude narrows       
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Manila sells $3.1 bln in retail bonds so far 
> DBS sells Philippine bank stake for $616 mln 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
