Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 16

MANILA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market on Tuesday.

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Statistics office to release monthly integrated survey of selected industries for August
- Asian Development Bank holds briefing on the prospects of a global food crisis to mark World Food Day, Executive Dining Room Coffee Lounge, Second Floor, ADB, Manila, 10:30-12 noon [0230 to 0400 GMT]

STOCKS TO WATCH
- METRO PACIFIC TOLLWAYS CORP, METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP
The toll way operator has announced its voluntary delisting from the Philippine Stock Exchange.

- BDO UNIBANK INC
BDO Unibank said it issued on Monday 5 billion pesos worth of long-term negotiable certificates of deposit with a 7-year maturity and an interest of 5.25 percent per annum.

- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO
PLDT said it has agreed to sell 150 million voting preferred shares to BTF Holdings Inc as it seeks to comply with the foreign ownership rule for a public utility.

MARKET NEWS
> Wall St rallies on Citigroup's earnings, retail sales
> Treasuries dip as sales data undermines safety appeal
> Euro flat vs dlr, awaiting word that Spain seeks help
> Gold down 1 pct as funds take profits after rally
> Nearing expiry, Brent Nov. crude rises on N. Sea delay

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines signs deal with Muslim rebels
> August remittances rise 7.6 pct yr/yr
> Philippine peso set to extend strong run

(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)