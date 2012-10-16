FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 16
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 16, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market
on Tuesday.
    
 ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0003 GMT ----------------
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG 
  S&P 500                       1440.13     0.81       11.54
  USD/JPY                         78.78     0.20        0.16
  US 10YR                          1.67    -0.10        0.00
  SPOT GOLD                     1735.50     0.00        0.01
  US CRUDE                        91.70    -0.16       -0.15
  DOW JONES                    13424.23     0.72       95.38
  ASIA ADRS                      119.36     1.01        1.19
  FTSE 100                      5805.61     0.21       12.29
 --------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on Spain bets and data, euro flat
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia off 2-week lows; Indonesia pares
losses 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Statistics office to release monthly integrated survey of
selected industries for August
    - Asian Development Bank holds briefing on the prospects of
a global food crisis to mark World Food Day, Executive Dining
Room Coffee Lounge, Second Floor, ADB, Manila, 10:30-12 noon
[0230 to 0400 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - METRO PACIFIC TOLLWAYS CORP, METRO PACIFIC
INVESTMENTS CORP 
    The toll way operator has announced its voluntary delisting
from the Philippine Stock Exchange. (To view the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/pyv33t and
link.reuters.com/qyv33t)
    
    - BDO UNIBANK INC 
    BDO Unibank said it issued on Monday 5 billion pesos worth
of long-term negotiable certificates of deposit with a 7-year
maturity and an interest of 5.25 percent per annum. (To view the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/muz33t)
    
    - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO 
    PLDT said it has agreed to sell 150 million voting preferred
shares to BTF Holdings Inc as it seeks to comply with the
foreign ownership rule for a public utility. (To view the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/puz33t)
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Wall St rallies on Citigroup's earnings, retail sales   
> Treasuries dip as sales data undermines safety appeal  
> Euro flat vs dlr, awaiting word that Spain seeks help 
> Gold down 1 pct as funds take profits after rally     
> Nearing expiry, Brent Nov. crude rises on N. Sea delay 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines signs deal with Muslim rebels   
> August remittances rise 7.6 pct yr/yr       
> Philippine peso set to extend strong run    
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.