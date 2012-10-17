FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
October 17, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT -------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1454.92      1.03    14.790 
 USD/JPY                   78.8        -0.08    -0.060 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.743          --     0.021 
 SPOT GOLD                 1749.64      0.14     2.450 
 US CRUDE                  92.4         0.34     0.310 
 DOW JONES                 13551.78     0.95    127.55 
 ASIA ADRS                120.79       1.20      1.43 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro higher on US earnings,
Spanish hopes [ MKTS/GLOB]
    SE Asia Stocks-Most firmer; Indonesia at all-time high
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Puregold Price Club Inc holds special stockholders'
meeting to approve Puregold Price Club, Puregold Junior
Supermarket Inc and Gant Group of Companies
    - Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources holds press
conference on the launching of Ecofish Project, BFAR Conference
Room, 3/F PCA Building, Elliptical Road, Diliman, Quezon City,
8:00-10:00 a.m. [0000-0200 GMT]
    - President Benigno Aquino is guest speaker at a forum
organised by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the
Philippines, Manila Hotel, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - MANILA WATER CO INC 
    Shares of Manila Water, which had a sharp rise over the past
month, could reverse, technical charts suggest. 
    
    - GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC 
    Global Business Power, a unit of conglomerate GT Capital,
has signed a memorandum of understanding with Formosa Heavy
Industries to study and finalise the reconfiguration of a power
project in central Iloilo province. (For the full disclosure: link.reuters.com/muc43t)
    
    - METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP 
    The conglomerate reiterated its full support for the
government's infrastructure programme, specifically the MRT 3
elevated railway capacity expansion project. (For the full
disclosure: link.reuters.com/tug43t)
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Wall St jumps on strong results; IBM, Intel off late   
> TREASURIES-Prices fall on risk-on trade               
> Euro extends gains after Moody's affirm Spain ratings 
> Gold higher as US consumer prices rise, dollar drops 
> Brent falls as Nov contract expires, U.S. crude higher 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> From guns to laptops, peace faces arduous road  
> SunPower to streamline Philippine ops,cut jobs  

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

