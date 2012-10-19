Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 19

MANILA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2349 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1457.34 -0.24 -3.570 USD/JPY 79.3 0.08 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8291 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1742.29 0.07 1.200 US CRUDE 92.05 -0.05 -0.050 DOW JONES 13548.94 -0.06 -8.06 ASIA ADRS 122.24 0.50 0.61 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, consolidate recent gains SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Indonesia, Malaysia at record close WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release balance of payments data for September - Makati Business Club holds general membership meeting with Daniel Yohannes, chief executive officer, Millennium Challenge Corporation, Taipan Room, The Tower Club, 33/F Philamlife Building, Paseo de Roxas, Makati City. STOCKS TO WATCH - INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC The global port operator said its ICTSI Mauritius Ltd unit has completed the purchase of 35 percent of Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd. (For full disclosure: link.reuters.com/qut43t) - MANILA WATER CO INC, AYALA CORP Manila Water, a unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp, has acquired a 51-percent stake in Indonesia's PT PAM Lyonnaise Jaya. (For full disclosure: link.reuters.com/rut43t) MARKET NEWS > Weak Google results hit tech stocks, drag Wall St down > US bonds erase early gains, yields rise 4th day > Yen hits multi-month lows, BOJ seen easing > Gold drops on weak equities, Europe uncertainty > Oil slips but pares loss on shut Canada-U.S. pipeline REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > S&P outlines hurdles for Indonesia, Philippines > Vale mega-ship docks in Philippines ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)