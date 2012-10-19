FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 19
#Asia
October 19, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2349 GMT -------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1457.34     -0.24    -3.570 
 USD/JPY                   79.3         0.08     0.060 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8291         --    -0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1742.29      0.07     1.200 
 US CRUDE                  92.05       -0.05    -0.050 
 DOW JONES                 13548.94    -0.06     -8.06 
 ASIA ADRS                122.24       0.50      0.61 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, consolidate recent gains
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Indonesia, Malaysia at record close
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release balance of payments data for
September
    - Makati Business Club holds general membership meeting with
Daniel Yohannes, chief executive officer, Millennium Challenge
Corporation, Taipan Room, The Tower Club, 33/F Philamlife
Building, Paseo de Roxas, Makati City.
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC 
    The global port operator said its ICTSI Mauritius Ltd unit
has completed the purchase of 35 percent of Pakistan
International Container Terminal Ltd. (For full disclosure: link.reuters.com/qut43t)
    
    - MANILA WATER CO INC, AYALA CORP 
    Manila Water, a unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp, has
acquired a 51-percent stake in Indonesia's PT PAM Lyonnaise
Jaya. (For full disclosure: link.reuters.com/rut43t)
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

