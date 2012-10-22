FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 22
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 22, 2012 / 12:36 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1433.19     -1.66   -24.150 
 USD/JPY                   79.2        -0.13    -0.100 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7624         --    -0.003 
 SPOT GOLD                 1717.59     -0.14    -2.400 
 US CRUDE                  89.53       -0.58    -0.520 
 DOW JONES                 13343.51    -1.52   -205.43 
 ASIA ADRS                120.69      -1.27     -1.55 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on US results, economy fears
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Weaker; Jakarta ends off all-time peak 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO 
    PLDT, a rare instance of a corporate CDS trading higher than
the sovereign, has seen its credit spreads tightening due to an
improving sovereign balance sheet and the dropping of an
expensive debt-funded acquisition. 
    
    - SM INVESTMENTS CORP 
    The conglomerate said it had completed the placement of 9.1
million primary common shares to institutional investors via a
top up placement at a price of 700 pesos per share. (To view the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/xub53t)
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - IPVG Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, IPVG
Executive Board Room, 34/F RCBC Plaza Tower II, 6819 Ayala
Avenue, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT] 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Dow off 1.5 pct, S&P 500 off 1.7 pct                   
> US debt prices up as appetite for low-risk assets rise 
> Canadian dollar skids; yen still in the doldrums     
> Gold has biggest 1-day drop since July on eco fears  
> Oil falls on economic fears, pipeline restart estimate 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Record $4.5 bln raised via retail bonds  
> BOP surplus rises in Sept vs August      
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.