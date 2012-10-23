FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 23
October 23, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.

 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT --------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1433.82      0.04     0.630 
 USD/JPY                   79.95        0.01     0.010 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8134         --    -0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1728.86      0.03     0.570 
 US CRUDE                  89.2         0.62     0.550 
 DOW JONES                 13345.89     0.02      2.38 
 ASIA ADRS                122.25       1.29      1.56 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter, but U.S. stocks, euro gain
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Jakarta, Bangkok rebound; earnings eyed
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Coal Asia Holdings Inc lists shares on Philippine Stock
Exchange
    - Asia United Bank holds news conference to celebrate its
15th anniversary, Midas Cafe, Midas Hotel, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP, AYALA CORP, METRO
PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP, DMIC HOLDINGS INC 
    Philippine conglomerates San Miguel, Ayala Corp, Metro
Pacific, and DMCI Holdings are competing against
Malaysian-Korean consortium MTD-Samsung for a $1.4 billion
elevated railway project in Manila. 
    
    - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO 
    Shares of PLDT, which are down more than 5 percent over the
past month, could see more falls, technical charts suggest.
 
    
    - COAL ASIA HOLDINGS INC 
    The company's shares start trading on the Philippine Stock
Exchange following its $19 million IPO. (For more details, click
on link.reuters.com/ryd53t)
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

