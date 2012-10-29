FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct. 29
#Asia
October 29, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct. 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT -------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1411.94     -0.07    -1.030 
 USD/JPY                   79.65        0.04     0.030 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7451         --    -0.003 
 SPOT GOLD                 1715.36      0.27     4.600 
 US CRUDE                  86.01       -0.31    -0.270 
 DOW JONES                 13107.21     0.03      3.53 
 ASIA ADRS                120.07      -0.85     -1.03 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after U.S. growth
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Thailand underperforms on the week 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Bureau of Treasury holds regular T-bill auction, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]
    - Media briefing on the latest updates on the Ayala Center
redevelopment, with company president Antonino Aquino,
Dasmarinas Room, 2/F Hotel Intercontinental Manila, Makati City,
11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
    - Manila Electric Co holds analysts' briefing on Q3
financial and operating results, 14/F Pasig Room, Lopez
Building, Meralco Center, Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD CORP, BELLE CORP 
    Leisure & Resorts World said in a statement its AB Leisure
Global Inc unit will provide 4-billion peso ($97 million) in
funding to Belle for a casino-resort joint venture with Melco
Crown Entertainment Ltd. (To view the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/jek63t)
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Wall St ends flat on Apple picking, but down for week  
> TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices gain on safe-haven support  
> Yen steadier as BOJ meeting looms                    
> Gold rebounds after U.S. GDP but set for weekly loss 
> Oil up second day, U.S. products rise ahead of storm  
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Cbank sees Oct inflation at 2.9-3.8 pct      
> Cbank cuts policy rate to manage inflows     
> Aug imports ease for 2nd mth, electronics up 
> Belle falls after finalising Melco deal      
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
