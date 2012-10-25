FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines-Market factors to watch on Oct 25
#Asia
October 25, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

Philippines-Market factors to watch on Oct 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
    
  ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0006 GMT ---------------
                   INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG
 USD/JPY                           79.85      0.06      0.05
 US 10YR                            1.79     -0.38     -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                       1705.39      0.20      3.46
 US CRUDE                          85.78      0.06      0.05
 DOW JONES                      13077.34     -0.19    -25.19
 ASIA ADRS                        120.42      0.32      0.39
 FTSE 100                        5804.78      0.12      6.87
  -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, earnings still in focus
    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks lead fallers; Malaysia at
all-time high 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Statistics office to release August imports data, 9:00
p.m. [0100 GMT]
    - Eton Properties Philippines Inc holds annual
stockholders' meeting. 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
    - Central bank holds rate-setting meeting, decision to be
announced at 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - DMCI HOLDINGS INC 
    - Conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc said in a disclosure that
its wholly owned nickel mining unit, DMCI Mining Corp, has
acquired the 17 percent stake of Daintree Resources Ltd in
Toledo Mining Corp
        
    MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei slips on weak earnings outlooks                 
 > Wall St falls after tepid earnings and steady Fed      
 > U.S. bond prices slip after Fed; auction tepid        
 > Dollar off highs after Fed, NZD up on RBNZ           
 > Gold falls to $1,700/oz as Fed offers few surprises  
 > Oil falls on US crude stocks rise, Europe's weak data 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Coca-Cola FEMSA sees Philippines as Asia entry 
> Philippines Sept budget gap widens yr/yr       
> In corporate gloom, SE Asian firms bring light 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
