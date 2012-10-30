Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct. 30

MANILA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 79.77 0.06 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1706.79 -0.01 -2.450 US CRUDE 85.25 -0.21 -0.290 DOW JONES 0.00 0.00 0.00 ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued, lack direction after US closure SE Asia Stocks-Banks outperform in Malaysia, Philippines STOCKS TO WATCH - BDO Unibank Inc, BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS , METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO Moody's has upgraded the foreign currency ratings for BDO, BPI, Metrobank and state-run Land Bank of the Philippines following its move to raised the sovereign rating. - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO Moody's has upgraded the local currency issuer rating and foreign currency bond rating of Philippine Long Distance Telephone to Baa2 from Baa3. The ratings outlook is stable. MARKET NEWS > Futures end short session lower; market closed Tuesday > TREASURIES-Prices gain in safety buying > Yen on the defensive as BOJ policy decision nears > Gold down on economic worry,volume light due to storm > US gasoline prices jump, crude eases as Sandy blows in REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Moody's upgrades Philippine ratings > Philippine peso up after Moody's upgrade > Meralco 9-mth net profit rises 37 pct on yr > SM Prime Q3 net profit jumps 16 pct on yr > Arroyo enters no plea in plunder case > China snubs SE Asia push for S.China Sea deal ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)