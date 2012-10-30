FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct. 30
#Asia
October 30, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct. 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 USD/JPY                   79.77        0.06     0.000 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7206         --     0.000 
 SPOT GOLD                 1706.79     -0.01    -2.450 
 US CRUDE                  85.25       -0.21    -0.290 
 DOW JONES                 0.00         0.00      0.00 
 ASIA ADRS                0.00         0.00      0.00 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued, lack direction after US
closure 
    SE Asia Stocks-Banks outperform in Malaysia, Philippines
    
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - BDO Unibank Inc, BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
, METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO 
    Moody's has upgraded the foreign currency ratings for BDO,
BPI, Metrobank and state-run Land Bank of the Philippines
following its move to raised the sovereign
rating. 
    
    - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO 
    Moody's has upgraded the local currency issuer rating and
foreign currency bond rating of Philippine Long Distance
Telephone to Baa2 from Baa3. The ratings outlook is stable.
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
