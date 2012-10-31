FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 31
#Asia
October 31, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Oct 31

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT -------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 USD/JPY                   79.62          -0     0.000 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7312         --     0.011 
 SPOT GOLD                 1711.55      0.16     2.670 
 US CRUDE                  85.69        0.01     0.010 
 DOW JONES                 13107.21     0.00      0.00 
 ASIA ADRS                0.00         0.00      0.00 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. to reopen Wednesday; modest gains for
other markets [ MKTS/GLOB]
    SE Asia Stocks-Banks lead Indonesia, Malaysia to record
close 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Aboitiz Power Corp hold
joint analysts' briefing on Q3 financial and operating results,
Makati Shangri-la Hotel, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP, SAN MIGUEL BREWERY INC 
    San Miguel Brewery, the flagship of conglomerate San Miguel
Corp, said it had made a request to the Philippine Stock
Exchange for an extension of at least six months to comply with
the minimum public ownership requirement. To view the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/zus63t.
    
    - PHILEX MINING CORP 
    The Philippines' biggest gold and copper miner said it had a
net loss of 1.57 million pesos ($38,100) in the third quarter
due to the closure of its Padcal mine. To view the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/vuv63t.
    
    - ABOITIZ POWER CORP     
    The power producer said its net income in the third quarter
grew 10 percent from a year earlier, with the strong peso
resulting in a non-recurring gain. To view the disclosure, click
on link.reuters.com/wuv63t.
    
    - ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC 
    The conglomerate said its net income in the third quarter
rose 7 percent from a year earlier. To view the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/xuv63t.
       
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
