FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov. 9
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 9, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov. 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
   
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT -------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1377.51     -1.22   -17.020 
 USD/JPY                   79.47        0.03     0.020 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6182         --     0.000 
 SPOT GOLD                 1734.27      0.25     4.280 
 US CRUDE                  85.07       -0.02    -0.020 
 DOW JONES                 12811.32    -0.94   -121.41 
 ASIA ADRS                118.74      -0.86     -1.03 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on US fiscal worries,
European uncertainty [ MKTS/GLOB]
    SE Asia Stocks-S'pore leads regional losses; plantation
stocks weak 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release money supply and bank loans data
for September and t hird quarter inflation report
    - Globe Telecom Inc holds analysts' briefing to discuss Q3
financial and operating results, Corporate Showroom, G/F Valero
Telepark, 111 Valero Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 9:30
a.m. [0130 GMT]
    - Manila Water Co Inc holds analysts' briefing on Q3
financial and operating results, South Room A & B, Ayala Tower
1, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
    - Century Properties Group Inc holds analysts' briefing on
Q3 operating and financial results, Acqua Information Center,
6/F, Pacific Star Building, Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue corner Makati
Avenue, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [1600 GMT]
    - UN Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, Joy Ngozi
Ezeilo, to report on fact-finding mission to the Philippines,
Rooms 526-527, St. La Salle Hall, Yuchengco Institute for
Advanced Studies, Podium 4, Yuchengco Tower II, Level 5, RCBC
Plaza, 6819 Ayala Ave cor Gil Puyat, Makati City, 11:30 a.m.
[0330 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    The Philippines' largest diversified conglomerate said its
packaging business unit has entered into a partnership with
Poland-based packaging firm Can Pack Group.
    
    - GLOBE TELECOM INC 
    Globe, the Philippines' second-biggest telecommunications
firm owned by local conglomerate Ayala Corp and
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, said its net income
in the first nine months fell 15 percent from a year earlier.
 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei extends falls into 5th day on US fiscal woes     
> Wall St drops for second day on U.S. fiscal worries     
> TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Bonds jump, spurred by fiscal cliff 
> Euro hits two-mth low vs dlr after ECB holds on rates 
> Gold hits 3-wk high as longs return on Obama victory  
> Oil rebounds after plunge, economy concerns limit rise 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines sells 10-yr peso global bond at par 
> POLL-More bullish on Philippine peso            
> SM Q3 profit up 16 pct,consumer spending strong 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.