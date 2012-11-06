FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 6
November 6, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
    
  ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0019 GMT -------------- 
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG     NET CHG 
 USD/JPY                           80.20     -0.10       -0.08
 US 10YR                            1.69      0.72        0.01
 SPOT GOLD                       1685.45      0.09        1.46
 US CRUDE                          85.72      0.08        0.07
 DOW JONES                      13112.44      0.15       19.28
 ASIA ADRS                        120.77      0.85        1.02
 FTSE 100                        5839.06     -0.50      -29.49
 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
   
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady in range, wary before US
election 
    SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Malaysia fall to multi-week lows
 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Statistics office to release October inflation data, 9:00
a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co to release Q3
financial and operating results; press conference at PLDT
conference room, Ramon Cojuangco Building, Makati City, 1:00
p.m. [0500 GMT]
    - Bureau of Treasury holds 5-yr T-bond auction, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP, SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS 
    - San Miguel Pure Foods, a unit of the Philippines'
largest diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp, has started
pre-marketing an up to $200 million stock offering, IFR reported
on Monday. The sale of existing shares is aimed at meeting a
minimum float requirement. 
    
    - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO (PLDT) 
    - Fitch Ratings said it has affirmed PLDT's long-term
foreign and local currency issuer default ratings at 'BBB-' and
'A-' respectively, with a stable outlook.  
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls as investors avoid risk before U.S. election 
> Wall St rises in thin trade day before U.S. election     
> Prices up before U.S. vote; Greece worries mount        
> Euro shaky after fall; Aussie eyes RBA eares           
> Gold rises on short-covering, U.S. election eyed       
> Brent crude jumps nearly 2 pct as US gasoline rallies   
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> SeaOil fuel buys to increase by 20 pct in 2013    
> Keppel's overseas units win S$160 mln in contracts 
> Foreigners buy Philippines shares in latest week  
    
($1 = 41.24 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

