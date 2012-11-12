FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov. 12
#Asia
November 12, 2012 / 1:10 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov. 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT --------------- 
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG 
 S&P 500                       1379.85      0.17        2.34
 USD/JPY                         79.42     -0.06       -0.05
 US 10YR                          1.61     -0.10        0.00
 SPOT GOLD                     1734.15      0.19        3.24
 US CRUDE                        85.99     -0.09       -0.08
 DOW JONES                    12815.39      0.03        4.07
 ASIA ADRS                      119.18      0.37        0.44
 FTSE 100                      5769.68     -0.11       -6.37
 ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped, U.S. fiscal cliff weighs
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks lead losses on the week 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Bureau of Treasury holds regular T-bill auction, 1:00 a.m.
[0500 GMT]
    - Bank of the Philippine Islands' awarding ceremonies for
the 2012 Ten Outstanding Expat Pinoy Children, Club 1851, 20F,
BPI Head Office, Makati City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
    - Central bank to release data on foreign direct investments
for August
    - San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc holds presentation on
possible share sale, Quezon C Ballroom, Makati Shangri-La Hotel,
Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT]
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PHILEX MINING CORP 
    The country's top miner said it had executed a 2.1 billion
peso ($51 million) term loan facility agreement with an indirect
wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Co Ltd as
lender. Proceeds will be used for capital expenditures of its
Padcal mine and Silangan project. For the company's disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/ser83t.
    
    - RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP 
    The mid-sized lender said net income grew 17 percent to 4.8
billion pesos ($117 million) in the first nine months. To view
the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/fyv83t.
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.64 pct         
> Wall St ends higher, but investors still weary           
> Treasuries rise as fiscal cliff uncertainty prevails    
> Euro rises as Greece approves budget law               
> Gold posts weekly gain on US fiscal crisis concern     
> Oil up on U.S. data; gasoline jumps on delivery jitters 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Sept M3 rises 7.5 pct y/y; loan growth slows 
> Peso global bond attracts strong demand      
> CNOOC finds "big" gas field in S. China Sea  
> Key political risks to watch in the Philippines 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

