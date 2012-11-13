FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 13
#Asia
November 13, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
  ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0019 GMT -------------- 
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG     NET CHG 
 USD/JPY                           79.61      0.16         0.13
 US 10YR                            1.61      0.11         0.00
 SPOT GOLD                       1725.90     -0.11        -1.84
 US CRUDE                          85.42     -0.18        -0.15
 DOW JONES                      12815.08      0.00        -0.31
 ASIA ADRS                        118.92     -0.22        -0.26
 FTSE 100                        5767.27     -0.04        -2.41
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
   
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St near flat in holiday trade; euro near
2-mo lows 
    SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia hits 6-week low; global woes weigh
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS, SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp will sell up to 7.5
billion pesos ($183 million) worth of secondary shares in its
food unit at a steep discount to the current market price to
raise San Miguel Pure Foods' public
float. 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Statistics office to release September exports data, 9:00
a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - Ayala Corp holds analysts' briefing on Q3 financial and
operating results, South Room, 25/F Tower One Ayala Triangle,
Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT]    
        
    ($1 = 41.08 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
