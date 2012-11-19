FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov. 19
#Asia
November 19, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov. 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
 -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                   1359.88      0.48     6.550
 USD/JPY                   81.47        0.26     0.210
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.5995         --     0.015
 SPOT GOLD                 1717.41      0.23     3.920
 US CRUDE                  87.65        0.84     0.730
 DOW JONES                 12588.31     0.37     45.93
 ASIA ADRS                118.73       1.18      1.39
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on positive US tone, yen
slips 
    SE Asia Stocks-Thailand recovers; others mixed as global
concerns weigh 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release balance of payments data for
October
    
    STOCK TO WATCH
    - PHILEX MINING CORP 
    The country's biggest gold and copper miner said it had
completed the first stage of the rehabilitation of a tailings
pond at its Padcal mine. It also said parent First Pacific Co
Ltd had agreed to provide it a loan facility of up to
$200 million to fund the cleanup. For the company's statement,
click on link.reuters.com/caz93t.
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei jumps to 2-mth high on new govt expectations     
> Washington's positive tone cheers Wall St for a day     
> Bonds rise on U.S. budget talks, Israel worries         
> Yen steadier after hammering, still fragile           
> Gold down for week on recession, fiscal crisis fears  
> Oil rises on Middle East conflict, Gulf of Mexico fire 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> SEA calls for talks with China on sea dispute 
> IMF chief sees Philippine growth around 5 pct 
> IMF: Greek deal should be rooted in reality   
> Manila concludes $1.5 bln global bond buy back 
> IMF's Lagarde says important for euro zone to forge deal on
Greece 
> Philippine payments give U.S. casino regulators new focus in
Wynn-Okada feud  
> Law firm withdraws from Okada camp in Wynn legal brawl
 
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
