Philippines - Market factors to watch on March 14

MANILA, March 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1554.52 0.13 2.04 USD/JPY 96.05 -0.04 -0.04 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.02 0.07 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1588.70 0.09 1.41 US CRUDE 92.29 -0.25 -0.23 DOW JONES 14455.28 0.04% 5.22 ASIA ADRS 137.27 -0.15% -0.21 ---------------------------------------------------------- WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to hold rate-setting meeting. Announcement due at 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Maybank holds economic briefing, Taps, Genting Club, 3/F Maxims Hotel Resorts World Manila, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] - Media tour of Solaire casino, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - BELLE CORP, MELCO CROWN (PHILIPPINES) RESORTS CORP Belle said it had sealed a deal with Melco Crown to operate an integrated casino, hotel, retail and entertainment complex in Belle's property near Manila Bay. To view the statement, click on .