FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on March 14
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 14, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on March 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, March 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1554.52      0.13     2.04 
 USD/JPY                        96.05       -0.04    -0.04
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.02         0.07     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                      1588.70      0.09     1.41
 US CRUDE                       92.29       -0.25    -0.23 
 DOW JONES                      14455.28     0.04%    5.22
 ASIA ADRS                      137.27      -0.15%   -0.21
 ----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hovers near highs, Asian shares steady
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Broadly weaker; Thai stocks rebound on late
buying 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to hold rate-setting meeting. Announcement
due at 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
    - Maybank holds economic briefing, Taps, Genting Club, 3/F
Maxims Hotel Resorts World Manila, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
    - Media tour of Solaire casino, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - BELLE CORP, MELCO CROWN (PHILIPPINES) RESORTS
CORP 
    Belle said it had sealed a deal with Melco Crown to operate
an integrated casino, hotel, retail and entertainment complex in
Belle's property near Manila Bay. To view the statement, click
on .
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rebounds after two days of losses                
> Dow at record again, ends higher for 9th day            
> TREASURIES-US prices slip on stronger Feb retail sales 
> Dollar flexes muscles on upbeat data                  
> Gold falls on optimism over US economic improvement   
> Brent crude falls on rising inventories, strong dollar 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Singapore tightens grip on Asian derivatives mkt 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.